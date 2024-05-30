Ariana Grande to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In what will be her first late-night interview since 2021, Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Ariana Grande is set to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next Thursday, June 6. Grande will appear as both talk and musical guest.

The occasion will mark the singer’s 11th guest spot on “The Tonight Show,” this time she’ll perform “the boy is mine” from her chart-topping album, “eternal sunshine.” In prior “Tonight Show” appearances, she has participated in popular games and bits including “Ew!” and “Musical Genre Challenge.”

Tune in to see Ariana Grande on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday, June 6 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Ron Howard and Richard Gadd & Jessica Gunning will also appear that evening.

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU

