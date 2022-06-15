Apple TV+ Renews SWAGGER For a Second Season

Apple TV+ announced TODAY that "Swagger," the emotional sports drama series inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's experiences in the world of youth basketball, has been picked up for a second season.

The captivating series hails from creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood, who also serves as executive producer alongside Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. After launching on Apple TV+ in October, "Swagger" quickly resonated with multi-generational audiences with its powerful ensemble performances and heartfelt story that follows the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption.

"I'm excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters," said creator, showrunner, director and executive producer Bythewood. "In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball playing will continue to be groundbreaking. We are grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform."

"Swagger" explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and "the game within the game." Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America. Stars O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera are all set to return and reprise their roles for the second season.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Boardroom, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema, and executive produced by Bythewood, Grazer, Durant and Kleiman. Francie Calfo, Tony Hernandez, Kristen Zolner and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers.

The complete first season of "Swagger" is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

