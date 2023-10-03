Apple Sets Holiday Programming Lineup For Kids & Family

In celebration of the holiday season, Apple TV+ TODAY announced a festive lineup of all-new kids and family programming featuring the debut of the heartwarming Apple Original special “The Velveteen Rabbit,” based on the beloved children's classic written by Margery Williams, launching on November 22, plus brand new holiday-themed episodes from beloved series including “The Snoopy Show,” “Frog and Toad,” and “Shape Island,” premiering globally December 1 and a special New Year's Eve themed episode of “Sago Mini Friends” on December 22.

Apple TV+ will also provide special free windows for nonsubscribers to stream the iconic holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide, including “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” available Saturday, October 21 through Sunday, October 22; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” available Saturday, November 18 through Sunday, November 19; and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” available Saturday, December 16 through Sunday, December 17.

These specials are available to subscribers now and every day. The full lineup for Apple TV+ kids and family holiday fare (in chronological order): “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” - Stream for Free Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, October 22 Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

50th Anniversary of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” - Stream for Free Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, November 19

Celebrating 50 years of this Peanuts classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

"The Velveteen Rabbit"Premieres Wednesday, November 22

Based on the treasured, classic children's book by Margery Williams, “The Velveteen Rabbit” celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic.

The 40-minute special from Apple TV+ and produced by Magic Light Pictures introduces Phoenix Laroche (“The Royal Nanny”) starring as William alongside an all-star cast including the voices of Alex Lawther (“Andor”) as the Velveteen Rabbit, Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown,” “Harry Potter) as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”) as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia (“House of Dragon”) as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba (“Still Up”) as Car, Paterson Joseph (“Vigil”) as King, Clive Rowe (“So Awkward) as Lion, Nathaniel Parker (“The Inspector Lynley Mysteries”) as Male Rabbit, Tilly Vosburgh (“Inside Man”) as Momo as well as Samantha Colley (“Genius”) as Mother.

Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope produces (Academy Award nominee “The Gruffalo” and BAFTA & International Emmy winning “Revolting Rhymes”) with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell, creator of the BAFTA- and International Emmy-nominated “My Mad Fat Diary” and the Oscar-nominated short “Wish 143.”

"Frog and Toad" Christmas Special - Premieres Friday, December 1

In “Christmas Eve”, Frog and Toad are looking forward to spending the winter holiday together, but a last-minute errand into town sidetracks Frog, causing Toad to wonder if his best friend will make it home in time.

An Apple TV+ original series based on the beloved book series by Arnold Lobel, “Frog and Toad” are not at all alike. Frog likes new adventures. Toad likes the comforts of home. Yet despite their differences, Frog and Toad are always there for each other—as best friends should be.

The talented voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon ("Our Flag Means Death," "The Connors") and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson ("The Simpsons," "Family Guy") as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches ("Trolls"), Fortune Feimster ("Good Fortune"), Cole Escola ("At Home with Amy Sedaris"), Aparna Nancherla ("The Great North"), John Hodgman ("Up Here"), Yvette Nicole Brown ("Disenchanted"), Stephen Tobolowsky ("The Goldbergs"), Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny ("SpongeBob SquarePants"), Selene Luna ("Coco," “Mayans M.C.”), Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho (“Fire Island”) and Betsy Sodaro ("Duncanville," “Tiny Toons”).

“The Snoopy Show” Christmas Special - Premieres Friday, December 1

In “Happiness is Holiday Traditions,” Snoopy searches for the perfect tree topper; Woodstock gets trapped in a window display; and Snoopy and Woodstock visit Spike for Christmas. An Apple TV+ original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, “The Snoopy Show” gives the world's most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who's joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers. Alex Galatis serves as executive story editor.

"Shape Island" Winter Special - Premieres Friday, December 1

“Shape Island,” the acclaimed stop motion series for kids and families based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, is back on December 1 with an all-new holiday special titled “The Winter Blues.” The chilly season leaves Square feeling sad, so Circle and Triangle try to cheer him up by creating a new holiday: Yeti Night.

The clever, funny and inspiring stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The series features the beloved familiar voices of Gideon Adlon (“Blockers”), Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”), Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”), and Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted”). “Shape Island” was co-created by Barnett and Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Bix Pix Entertainment's Emmy Award-winners Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” - Stream for Free Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 17

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends' preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

"Sago Mini Friends" New Year's Eve Special - Premieres Friday, December 22

In an all-new holiday special titled “New Year's Steve,” Harvey makes a wish to stay awake until midnight when a firefly swoops in to help—and kickstarts a scavenger hunt for the whole crew. The series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville.

In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs! “Sago Mini Friends” is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge (“PAW Patrol”), Ronnen Harary (“PAW Patrol”), Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”), and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”).

Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie (“PAW Patrol”), and Toni Stevens (“PAW Patrol”) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director. The series is produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment (“PAW Patrol”) and animated by 9 Story Media Group's Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films.

Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, distinguished professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.

