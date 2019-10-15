Amy Adams & Laura Dern Will Produce a New Series for HBO

Variety reports that Amy Adams and Laura Dern will executive produce a new series at HBO adapted from Claire Lombardo's "The Most Fun We Ever Had."

The series follows four sisters, each struggling to exist in the shadow of their parents' idyllic marriage, whose lives are complicated by the unexpected return of THE SON one of them gave up for adoption fifteen years earlier.

Lombardo co-executive produces and writes the series. The novel was published this June.

Adams has been nominated for six Academy Awards. She played The Baker's Wife in the 2012 Public Theatre revival of "Into the Woods." Her recent film roles include "Arrival," "Vice," and "Big Eyes."

Dern, winner of four Golden Globes, starred in "Jurassic Park." Her recent recognizable credits include roles in "Big Little Lies" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Read the original story on Variety.





