Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C

Xanthe Huynh, Kayli Mills, and Jake Eberle lead the English voice cast of Adult Swim's upcoming original anime, Housing Complex C. The four-part series will debut new episodes as part of Adult Swim's popular anime block Toonami beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midnight ET/PT, and the next day on HBO Max.

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy.

Housing Complex C centers on Kimi (Huynh), who lives in a small housing complex in the sleepy seaside town of Kurosaki. But trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes, and soon, horrific incidents begin to occur...is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

The half-hour series is directed by Yuji Nara with the script and original concept by amphibian. The animation studio is Akatsuki. Housing Complex C is executive produced by Jason DeMarco (Warner Bros. Discovery) and produced by Maki Terashima-Furuta (Production IG USA).

The opening theme is performed by Ivan Kwong / AG and the closing theme by De Tesla.

Toonami recently celebrated 25 years on-air and continues to be a pioneer in the anime space by featuring action programming and English language anime premieres, as well as co-producing original anime productions.

Watch the new trailer here: