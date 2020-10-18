AVENGERS Cast Members Will Assemble For a Virtual Fundraiser For Joe Biden

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event, titled "Voters Assemble!" will take place on October 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The event, titled "Voters Assemble!" will take place on October 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. The event will feature cast members Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana.

They will join vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and "Avengers: Infinity War" directors The Russo Brothers for a Q&A and trivia.

Fans can donate any amount to the Joe Biden Victory Fund to attend. Instructions for accessing the virtual event will be in the emailed ActBlue receipt or in the page you will be redirected to after donating. Contact livestream@joebiden.com if you DON'T receive it.

Learn more or make a donation here.

