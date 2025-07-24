APOLLO 13 Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary; Watch a New Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Apollo 13, Universal Pictures is bringing the film back to theaters nationwide, presented exclusively in IMAX from September 19-25. Check out a new trailer for the movie now.

Released on June 30, 1995, Apollo 13 recounts the real-life events of April 1970, when an oxygen tank explosion aboard NASA’s third planned mission to the Moon transformed the flight into a harrowing battle for survival. With their spacecraft losing power and life support, astronauts Jim Lovell (Academy Award winner Tom Hanks), Jack Swigert (Golden Globe Award winner Kevin Bacon) and Fred Haise (SAG Award winner Bill Paxton) were forced to abort their lunar landing and chart a return to Earth without a functioning command module. The movie was directed by Oscar-winning Ron Howard.

Apollo 13 was the first live-action film to be digitally remastered using IMAX‘s DMR technology and was released in 2002 as Apollo 13: The IMAX Experience. It became the first film to premiere in both IMAX‘s commercial and institutional venues around the world. At the time, 13 minutes of the film were cut to accommodate the limitations of the IMAX film platter used in projection. The 2025 anniversary release will present the entire full-length version of the film in IMAX for the first time.

The screenplay was written by Oscar nominee William Broyles Jr. and Oscar nominee Al Reinert. Apollo 13 was produced by Oscar winner Brian Grazer, with cinematography by Osca® nominee Dean Cundey, editing by Oscar winners Mike Hill and Dan Hanley, and production design by Oscar nominee Michael Corenblith. The score was composed by Oscar winner James Horner.

The film, adapted from the book Lost Moon by Lovell and journalist Jeffrey Kluger, earned more than $355 million worldwide and garnered nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won two: Best Film Editing and Best Sound. The film also received the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Motion Pictures, the Producers Guild Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Motion Picture.