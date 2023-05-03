ANGEL CITY Documentary to Premiere on HBO in May

HBO Original three-part docuseries ANGEL CITY, directed by Arlene Nelson ("Gutsy" and HBO's "Naked States") and executive produced by Academy Award®-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O'Malley, debuts TUESDAY, MAY 16 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT), followed by the additional two episodes on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18 at the same time. The series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

ANGEL CITY is a captivating docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer team, Angel City Football Club (ACFC).

Founded in September 2020 by actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, ACFC breaks the mold by being the largest majority female ownership group in professional sports and includes 14 former US Women's National Team players as investors.

The series pulls back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season, and candidly reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch. While the athletes and coaching staff contend with training facility challenges and unexpected injuries, the club is tasked with filling the stadium and proving to the world that you can lead with passion and purpose and still turn a profit.

As philosophies are debated and performance expectations aren't met, the club must cope with the growing pains of a startup, begging the question: can this new ACFC model succeed both on and off the pitch?

Watch the new trailer here:

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO