AND JUST LIKE THAT… Renewed For a Third Season on Max

Max has renewed the original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, for a third season. The eleven-episode second season debuted June 22 and will conclude August 24.

The second season cast includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max: “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, AND JUST LIKE THAT… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date. As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick KING and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

Michael Patrick King, executive producer: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

Lauded as “an ideal introduction to summer” by Vanity Fair, the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT… was heralded as “brilliantly watchable” by The Guardian and “sexy,” “daring,” and “sizzling” by People.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.