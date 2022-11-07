Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AMSTERDAM Arrives Early on Digital This Friday

AMSTERDAM Arrives Early on Digital This Friday

The film will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 6.

Nov. 07, 2022  

20th Century Studios' and New Regency's Amsterdam, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, Joy and American Hustle), arrives early on all major digital platforms on November 11 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 6.

Amsterdam fans can experience the astounding and epic crime murder-mystery in spectacular Ultra HD quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, with never-before-seen bonus content featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro and writer/director David O. Russell.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Based on facts that meet fiction, the film stars Academy Award® winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar® nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana with Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro.

Bonus Features*

Welcome To Amsterdam - Learn how this original, witty crime epic was made. Hear from the writer/director about his process, the actors who transformed into their characters, and discover how the production created the period look of this visually spectacular film.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Sam Miller to Direct A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Series Photo
Sam Miller to Direct A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Series
SHOWTIME has confirmed that BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Sam Miller (Surface, I May Destroy You, Luther) is set to direct and executive produce the upcoming limited series A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, an adaptation of Amor Towles’ bestselling novel.  
Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Host 95th Oscars Photo
Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Host 95th Oscars
Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Oscars®, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced. Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).
Exclusive: Pia Toscano Sings Already Gone From 1660 VINE Soundtrack Photo
Exclusive: Pia Toscano Sings 'Already Gone' From 1660 VINE Soundtrack
Lakeshore Records is set to release 1660 Vine—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally November 11 featuring original songs by twenty-something songwriters with music supervision David Lawrence and Faye Greenberg. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first video of Pia Toscano singing 'Already Gone' from the film's upcoming soundtrack.

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Michael Major


Rosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline OnlineRosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online
November 7, 2022

Acclaimed actor, activist and philanthropist Rosario Dawson is the newest reader for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s children’s literacy program Storyline Online. Dawson reads her personal favorite Julius, the Baby of the World, written and illustrated by Kevin Henkes, and published by HarperCollins Publishers.
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ SeriesLin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ Series
November 7, 2022

Lin-Manuel Miranda will guest star in the new Disney+ series based on Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Miranda will play Hermes, the messenger god who is always on the lookout for travelers and theives. The series will also feature Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.
ABC Announces 2022–2023 Midseason Premiere Dates for New & Returning SeriesABC Announces 2022–2023 Midseason Premiere Dates for New & Returning Series
November 7, 2022

ABC announced the 2022-2023 midseason premiere dates for two new drama series, a new comedy series and a new unscripted series as well as dates for fan-favorite returning series. Check out the new lineup now!
Grant Maloy Smith Celebrates Christmas Early with New Album 'THE CHRISTMAS HEART'Grant Maloy Smith Celebrates Christmas Early with New Album 'THE CHRISTMAS HEART'
November 7, 2022

When Grant Maloy Smith performs traditional Christmas songs, he does so in a non-traditional way. The multi-award-winning singer/songwriter’s latest album, THE CHRISTMAS HEART (Tiger Turn/Suburban Cowboy Records), features 10 tracks, two of which are original while the rest offer a unique musical interpretation of classic tunes.
Kaitlin Butts Makes Grand Ole Opry DebutKaitlin Butts Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
November 7, 2022

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kaitlin Butts made her Grand Ole Opry debut this past Saturday performing her songs “blood” and “jackson” as well as a special rendition of “Whiskey Lullaby” with her husband, Cleto Cordero. Check out a list of her upcoming tour dates now!