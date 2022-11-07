AMSTERDAM Arrives Early on Digital This Friday

20th Century Studios' and New Regency's Amsterdam, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, Joy and American Hustle), arrives early on all major digital platforms on November 11 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 6.

Amsterdam fans can experience the astounding and epic crime murder-mystery in spectacular Ultra HD quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, with never-before-seen bonus content featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro and writer/director David O. Russell.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Based on facts that meet fiction, the film stars Academy Award® winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar® nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana with Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro.

Bonus Features*

Welcome To Amsterdam - Learn how this original, witty crime epic was made. Hear from the writer/director about his process, the actors who transformed into their characters, and discover how the production created the period look of this visually spectacular film.