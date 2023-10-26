ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

The HBO Original documentary ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner (“When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride”), debuts SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Since the late 1960s, Albert Brooks has been a major force in American comedy with his smart, sometimes absurdist, and truly unique sense of humor. From stand-up, to acting, to writing and directing short films, to his seven, iconic, original motion pictures, including “Modern Romance,” “Lost in America,” “Mother,” and more, Brooks has paved the way for future generations and remains a comedic force in a league of his own.

With testimonials from some of the brightest comedy talents and serious thinkers, as well as family and friends, ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE chronicles Brooks’ very early work all the way to present day. In this deep and personal conversation, Reiner and Brooks explore the origins and evolution of Brooks’ career, the impetus for his creativity, and the impact he has had on the world of comedy.

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, Tiffany Haddish, Alana Haim, Nikki Glaser, James L. Brooks, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment present ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE. Directed by Rob Reiner; produced by Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Matthew George; executive produced by Derrick J. Rossi, PhD, Hernan Narea, Jonathan Fuhrman, Michelle Goldfine, Jeffrey Stott.