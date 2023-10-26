ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

The documentary debuts SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

The HBO Original documentary ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner (“When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride”), debuts SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Since the late 1960s, Albert Brooks has been a major force in American comedy with his smart, sometimes absurdist, and truly unique sense of humor. From stand-up, to acting, to writing and directing short films, to his seven, iconic, original motion pictures, including “Modern Romance,” “Lost in America,” “Mother,” and more, Brooks has paved the way for future generations and remains a comedic force in a league of his own.

With testimonials from some of the brightest comedy talents and serious thinkers, as well as family and friends, ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE chronicles Brooks’ very early work all the way to present day. In this deep and personal conversation, Reiner and Brooks explore the origins and evolution of Brooks’ career, the impetus for his creativity, and the impact he has had on the world of comedy.

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, Tiffany Haddish, Alana Haim, Nikki Glaser, James L. Brooks, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment present ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE. Directed by Rob Reiner; produced by Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Matthew George; executive produced by Derrick J. Rossi, PhD, Hernan Narea, Jonathan Fuhrman, Michelle Goldfine, Jeffrey Stott.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month Photo
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

2
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBCs Tree-Lighting Special Photo
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special

Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance. 

3
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content Photo
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content

Peacock exclusives include BravoCon’s highly anticipated panels featuring the casts of Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” a one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products.

4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD