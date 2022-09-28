A+E Networks Launch The HISTORY Channel NFT Marketplace

In a move that signals its continued innovation while celebrating more than 25 years of exploring the people, places and cultural moments of our collective past, A+E Networks launched The HISTORY Channel NFT Marketplace.

The robust marketplace is designed for history buffs, NFT enthusiasts, and The HISTORY Channel fans to unlock one-of-a-kind experiences and own a piece of history, announced Lance Still, senior vice president, Consumer Enterprises, A+E Networks.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are one-of-a-kind pieces of digital content stored in the blockchain to verify the authenticity, originality, and ownership of the asset. The premiere collectable from the new The HISTORY® Channel NFT Marketplace - a provocative piece by artist Derrick Adams exploring the theme "Our Place in History" - was shared exclusively with the attendees of the recent HISTORYTalks 2022 event and, in effect, opened the marketplace for public exploration.

"A+E Networks is future-focused and we see great opportunity to utilize NFT technology to bring unique interpretations and extensions to our IP," said Paul Buccieri, president & chairman, A+E Networks Group. "We're excited to engage enthusiastic fans and celebrate some of the most indelible moments of our collective history in new creative ways."

"The HISTORY® Channel NFT Marketplace bridges the future of Web3 with historical treasures and celebrated moments, with truly unique pieces that anyone can own. And, because corporate responsibility and elevating unheard voices is crucial to our mission, we will be commissioning artists from underrepresented communities and diverse perspectives while also donating proceeds from many NFTs to related charitable causes," said Still.

The HISTORY® Channel NFT Marketplace will feature different genres of original art, collectables and digital assets that mark historic events, history-makers, cultural moments, and holidays, as well as promote and celebrate high-profile programming events, fan-favorite talent and series. Many NFTs will include utilities to unlock bonus material and exclusive content, physical versions of the NFT (clothing, mugs, posters, etc.) or other merchandise from eCommerce stores. NFTs are slated to drop every other week so consumers can discover new favorite digital artists all the time.

The HISTORY® Channel NFT Marketplace is a collaboration with operational and strategic experts CakeWorks, a women-founded and owned full-service video agency; Xooa, is the blockchain partner and technology provider for The HISTORY® Channel NFT Marketplace.

"We have been honored to support A+E Networks' first foray into Web3," said Rebecca Paoletti, CEO and co-founder of CakeWorks. "Discovering and collaborating with such an amazing array of artists to re-imagine unique moments in our collective histories while being able to give back to many deserving organizations has been incredible. Lance and her team at The HISTORY Channel are exceptional partners and truly dedicated to this mission."

An eclectic group of well-known artists will create the NFTs using a mix of original artwork, compelling archival imagery or renderings of existing artifacts to be featured within The HISTORY® Channel NFT Marketplace. The HISTORY Channel has also partnered with charitable organizations for many of the NFTs, donating a portion, or in some cases all of the proceeds to a related charity. Information on each charity will be attached to the NFT, should collectors wish to make additional donations.

"The invitation to create a unique work of art for The HISTORY® Channel NFT Marketplace is an honor I humbly accepted. Like The HISTORY® Channel, my practice is steeped in education through exploration of visual language and narratives, revealing truth as a source of empowerment," said Derrick Adams, whose original piece, Head of the Class, was the premiere NFT in the marketplace. "My hope with this commission is for my work to be received as a tool for learning the importance of acceptance and equality for all."