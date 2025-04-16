ADULT BEST FRIENDS Movie Sets Streaming Debut on Max

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Before The Door Pictures’ Adult Best Friends will make its streaming debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. on Friday, May 2. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, May 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The movie stars Delaney Buffett, KATIE Corwin, Zachary Quinto, Mason Gooding, and Cazzie David.

Katie and Delaney, inseparable since childhood, find their paths diverging in their 30s. When Katie’s boyfriend proposes, she plans a nostalgic trip with Delaney, intending to soften the blow by sharing the news in a familiar setting.

The film is directed by Delaney Buffet. Written by Delaney Buffett and KATIE Corwin. Produced by Marie Nikolova and Delaney Buffett. Executive Producers are Zachary Quinto, Evan Arnold, KATIE Corwin, and Adam McCurdy.

Comments