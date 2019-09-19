ABC to Premiere Primetime Special BRAD PAISLEY THINKS HE'S SPECIAL

Country music superstar, Brad Paisley, is set to host and executive produce "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special," an hour-long prime-time special set to air on ABC later this season from Sony Pictures Television. The variety special will showcase the energy of MUSIC CITY from Nashville's iconic War Memorial Auditorium through a combination of Paisley's signature humor, unexpected surprises, heartfelt field pieces and rousing musical performances.

On hand for this prime-time special are some of Paisley's friends and the biggest names in entertainment including country sensation Kelsea Ballerini, iconic musical group Hootie & The Blowfish, GRAMMY®-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers, host of ABC's "The Bachelor" franchise CHRIS HARRISON, NFL legend Peyton Manning, superstars Tim McGRaw and Darius Rucker, seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning country superstar Carrie Underwood and more.

"Wait, I thought it was called the 'Brad Paisley Special.' Who added the 'Thinks He's'? Oh well, I'm still psyched," said host and executive producer Brad Paisley.

"I am so excited for Brad to be able to turn this fun, down-home country idea into a reality on ABC," said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night, ABC Entertainment. "We all know him as an award-winning country superstar, and now we get the chance to see his comedic talents as he brings this variety special to life with the help of an incredible roster of A-list talent."

"We're so excited to be working with one of our great Sony music artists on such a distinctive new format. Brad has brought so much creativity, heart, comedy and celebrity wattage to this hour, we can't wait for everyone to see it," said Holly Jacobs, EVP, Alternative & Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television.

"Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special" will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Brad Paisley, Jane Mun, RAC Clark, Bill Simmons and Kendal Marcy will serve as executive producers.

Brad Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS and 14 COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others. He has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001. Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits and has accumulated over 20 million career total worldwide album sales, track downloads and streaming equivalents. Paisley's 2019 World Tour heads to Europe next month after traveling across the U.S. throughout this past summer. Paisley is involved with a successful ongoing multiyear ad campaign with Nationwide® Insurance, along with Peyton Manning. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of a nonprofit organization called The Store, a free referral-based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. Go to www.thestore.org for more information. Paisley has partnered with Boot Barn® and developed an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts called Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley. Connect with Brad at www.BradPaisley.com, on FaceBook @BradPaisley, on Twitter @BradPaisley, on Instagram @Brad Paisley and Youtube at YouTube.com/BradPaisley.





