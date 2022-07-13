Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABC to Air CMA FEST With Performances From Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus & More

ABC to Air CMA FEST With Performances From Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus & More

The special will air WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, at 8/7c on ABC.

Jul. 13, 2022  

"CMA Fest," the music event of summer, celebrates its grand return, bringing the top music acts together on one stage for three full hours of can't-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, at 8/7c on ABC and available next day on Hulu. The primetime special is led by Dierks Bentley and Elle King.

"I think Elle brings so much to the table," shared Bentley. "Onstage, she's just a riot and also super talented-a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs."

"I am co-hosting this whole shebang," laughed King. "Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!"

"When Dierks and Elle first performed together at Fest in 2016, I knew they had something special," said CMA Fest executive producer Robert Deaton. "The festival itself may be over but, thanks to these two along with a solid slate of performances and special collaborations, the party continues in homes across America. It was a fun challenge to think differently with our setup these last two years, but it felt great to be back with a full house at the stadium."

Filmed from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, during the 49th CMA Fest in June, the television special features 30 performances from music's hottest stars as they take the stage during the four-day festival.

Fans will be talking for weeks about stellar collaborations including Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, King and Ashley McBryde, Lady A featuring BRELAND, and Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker.

Additional performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

