ABC Renews Tamron Hall's Talk Show Through 2024

ABC has announced that "Tamron Hall" has been renewed for two more seasons, through 2024, Deadline reports.

"Tamron Hall," winner of the Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host and honored with multiple nominations, returns for a third season on Monday, Sept. 6. Tackling headlines that are taking our country by storm, the first weeks of season three are packed with can't-miss conversations you will only see on "Tamron Hall," premiering with two hotly debated school topics: kids wearing masks and the teaching of critical race theory.

"Tamron Hall" has welcomed entertainment, sports, and lifestyle headline-makers, including Eddie Murphy, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Steph and Ayesha Curry, Lady A, Patti LaBelle, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Rowland, and LeAnn Rimes, to name a few. Additionally, Tamron loves to share the hottest up-and-coming fashion designers, the latest do-it-yourself and crafting trends, not-to-miss music performances, and dishes up fun cooking and baking tips with her Tam Fam.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.