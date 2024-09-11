ABC News Studios Releasing New Episode of IMPACT x NIGHTLINE Exploring Matthew Perry's Death

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News Studios’ award-winning streaming news magazine “IMPACT x Nightline” returns for a third season and continues to investigate the topics dominating American culture and conversations around the globe. The new season features ABC News anchors and correspondents — including Juju Chang, Byron Pitts, Ashan Singh, Matt Gutman and more — uncovering new details within what is trending, giving viewers a front-row seat to the stories that shape the ever-evolving news cycle. “IMPACT x Nightline” releases weekly every Thursday starting Sept. 12, only on Hulu.

“Season three of ‘IMPACT x Nightline’ takes viewers into the heart of some of the most complex and captivating stories in pop culture,” said Eman Varoqua, executive producer of “IMPACT x Nightline.” “Whether it’s revealing hidden details in high-profile investigations, uncovering new angles on cultural phenomena, or providing unprecedented access to the people and places that drive the headlines, we’re giving our audience unique access and fresh perspectives on the stories that shape our world.”

In the season premiere, Gutman investigates the shocking death of beloved “Friends” actor Matthew Perry, exploring the murky circumstances surrounding his Ketamine overdose and why five people, including his doctor, his live-in personal assistant and a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen,” have been charged in connection with his death. “IMPACT” also sat down for an exclusive interview with THE FAMILY of Cody McLaury, another alleged victim of the “Ketamine Queen,” who are still searching for answers after his 2019 death.

The episode delves into the ongoing investigations and the rise of ketamine — a drug that seems to be everywhere. Through in-depth interviews, the episode also covers the broader implications of the exploding trend of illicit black-market ketamine and legitimate ketamine therapy in Hollywood and beyond.

Upcoming highlights of the new season include an investigation into world-renowned illusionist David Copperfield, a deep dive into the highly anticipated trial of the Delphi murders, a behind-the-scenes look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an exploration of the growing trend of “surrogacy by choice,” the return of the infamous Fyre Festival, and much more.

“IMPACT x Nightline” is nominated for two News and Documentary Emmy® Awards and has earned 14 journalism awards, including a Walter Cronkite Award, Gracie Award, Webby, two DEADLINE Club Awards and four National Headliner Awards.

Eman Varoqua is executive producer. “IMPACT x Nightline” is overseen by Justin Dial, vice president of Streaming News, and Reena Mehta, senior vice president of Streaming and Digital Content.

