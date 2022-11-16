ABC & Disney Parks Announce Holiday Specials

ABC and Disney Parks are decking the halls with holiday cheer! Derek Hough and Julianne Hough return as hosts for ABC's festive annual special "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration," SUNDAY, NOV. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), and will be joined by co-hosts, Freeform's Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble") and Marcus Scribner ("grown-ish"), as they host "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade," SUNDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/7:00-9:00 a.m. PST).

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" will air on ABC and stream next day on Hulu and Disney+. "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" will air on ABC, stream live on Hulu to all subscribers.

The specials, filmed from WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, will feature showstopping musical performances of holiday classics and cheerful new hits, showcase heartwarming family stories, and offer sneak peeks at what's new around The Walt Disney Company.

Plus, Freeform's Trevor Jackson ("grown-ish") will join for a magical musical performance aboard the newest DISNEY CRUISE LINE ship, the Disney Wish and a sneak peek at the highly anticipated upcoming major motion picture "Avatar: The Way of Water," only in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" Musical Performances

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough - "Such a Night," "My Favorite Things," "I Gotta Feeling" medley

Becky G - "Frosty The Snowman" and "What Christmas Means to Me" with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo

Black Eyed Peas - "A Cold Christmas" and "I Gotta Feeling"

Chloe Flower - "Carol of the Bells" and "What Christmas Means to Me" with Ne-Yo and Becky G

David Foster and Katharine McPhee - "Jingle Bell Rock"

Il Volo - "Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)"

Jordin Sparks - "Trapmas Medley"

Maren Morris - "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Meghan Trainor - "Here Comes Santa Claus" and "Made You Look" medley

Ne-Yo - "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" and "What Christmas Means to Me" with Chloe Flower and Becky G

Run DMC - "Christmas in Hollis"

"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" Performances

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough - "Officially Christmas"

Black Eyed Peas - "Carol of the Bells"

Chloe Flower - "A Liberace Christmas"

David Foster and Katharine McPhee - "Blue Christmas" and "Grown Up Christmas List"

Maren Morris - "When You Wish Upon a Star"

Meghan Trainor - "My Kind of Present"

Ne-Yo - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Il Volo - "Happy Christmas (War is Over)"

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" and "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" are produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Conner for Disney Parks, who brought on production company Film 45 Live and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Richard Godfrey.

