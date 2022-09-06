Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Celebrates End of Summer With Marathon

The marathon kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. 

Sep. 06, 2022  

Ahead of this month's season two premiere, ABC is celebrating the end-of-summer and return-to-school rush with another binge-worthy "Abbott Elementary" marathon, featuring more fan-favorite episodes of the seven-time Emmy®-nominated comedy. The marathon is set to air back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Featured episodes

"Step Class" (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT) - Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two DON'T see eye to eye on how to run the program. Later, when Barbara, Melissa and Jacob plan an "eat-off" to decide who makes the best pizza in Philadelphia, Gregory is forced to reveal a secret.

"Open House" (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT) - It's Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student's mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara's daughter's visit creates a commotion in more ways than one.

"Desking" (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT) - When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the teachers band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the teachers finally meet Jacob's boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students "desking."

"Ava vs. Superintendent" (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT) - With the school board threatening to pull their funds, Janine and Gregory decide to help Ava out with her presentation in front of the superintendent. However, their plan is derailed when a curveball is thrown at Ava. Meanwhile, Barbara offends Melissa when she doesn't agree with her blackmail idea.

"Abbott Elementary" returns for season two WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC.



