90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY Returns This Summer on TLC

A brand new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY returns this summer on a new night, as seven Americans make the incredible sacrifice of moving across the world for the ones they love.

In season five, viewers will be introduced to new as well as returning couples in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. One couple has yet to actually meet in-person but is so obsessed with each other that they can no longer stand to be apart. One woman has found the man of her dreams (literally), and another defies the warnings of everyone in her life. All are leaving behind friends, family, home, careers, and possessions to follow their hearts.

Follow their journeys when 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY returns on a new night, Monday, July 10th at 8PM ET/PT.

Brandan (23, Oregon) and Mary (23, Philippines): Despite never having met in person, Brandan and Mary spend every waking (and sleeping) hour on video call with each other. This obsessive and possessive behavior has led their friends and families to oppose the relationship, but not being together is no longer an option for these two. Both have made extraordinary sacrifices to prove their love to one another, and Brandan has invested everything he has into building a home for them in the Philippines. There’s no turning back and no backup plan, but Brandan is in for a rude awakening before his plane has even left the ground.

Daniele and Yohan (42 & 33, Dominican Republic): Daniele and Yohan return from the most recent season of The Other Way as they attempt to make a fresh start together. Their new vision for their future involves getting pregnant, buying a home, and starting a business, but their cultural differences and personality clashes threaten to topple everything.

Holly (44, Utah) and Wayne (40, South Africa): Holly, a fairy-tale-obsessed barber from Utah, met Wayne, an entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing business in Johannesburg, on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. While friends and family worry about her safety in South Africa, Holly feels that the chance of finally finding her prince charming is worth the risk of moving into a home that has already been broken into three times. Her mother isn’t so sure and is coming along to check things out for herself. To add to the pressure, once Holly arrives in South Africa, the wedding date is only a little more than a week away.

Kenny and Armando (60 & 34, Mexico): Kenny and Armando are back, but unlike how you’ve ever seen them before. They’re in a new city and newly at odds. A potential move to Mexico City stirs up a power struggle between the two. As they look into surrogacy, tensions between this normally united pair begin to boil over, shaking the foundation of their relationship.

Tejaswi (TJ) (33, India) and Kimberly (30, Alabama): Kimberly, a clairvoyant based in Alabama, first met her fiancé TJ in a dream, before falling for him over social media. After spending time together in India, the two got engaged. Now TJ is planning an elaborate Indian wedding, and Kimberly is frustrated that she’s been left out of the process. But it’s not just wedding drama ahead for these two – Kimberly is leaving behind her independent American lifestyle to move in with TJ’s more traditional family. Once she arrives in India, Kimberly discovers just how little TJ told her about the life she was signing up for.

Kirsten (24, Netherlands) and Julio (27, New York): Julio, a New York based DJ and self-proclaimed “momma’s boy,” came upon Kirsten on his Instagram explore page and was instantly mesmerized by the Dutch beauty. A week together in quarantine cemented their relationship and now Julio plans to move to the Netherlands. First, Kirsten is coming to New York to meet Julio’s mother for the first time. When she arrives, Kristen makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship.

Sarper (43, Turkey) and Shekina (41, Los Angeles): During a trip to Turkey, Shekinah, an aesthetician based in LA, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer. Their sexual chemistry was off the charts and after only two days, they both fell head over heels for each other. Shekinah’s friends and family try to warn her that Sarper is really a playboy, and she is repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man despite the red flags, but Shekinah insists that this time is different. Once abroad, Shekinah tries to lay down ground rules for Sarper, but he balks at her efforts to control him. The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, leading the two lovebirds to question how well they really know each other.

