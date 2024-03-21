90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE Returns to TLC in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An all-new season of TLC's hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns as four lovestruck Americans travel to new international locations including Brazil, Italy, Malta and Colombia to be with their significant others who reside in these countries.

The couples featured this season test each other's limits, face emotional hardships and learn surprising, new things about themselves along the way. 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE premieres Monday, April 22 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.

Watch the trailer here:

The following couples are featured in the upcoming season:

Kyle (32, Los Angeles, CA) and Anika (39, Malta):

By day, Kyle is a seemingly traditional guy who works as an accountant. His real passion and hobby, however, is donating sperm. Kyle has 71 children and nine on the way from donating sperm to women around the world. Anika, a single mother who wants to have another child, saw Kyle's donation information online and booked a consultation call with him. Ever since their first conversation, they both felt a spark, but slowly the conversation changed from donating to dating! Now Kyle will travel to the beautiful island of Malta to meet Anika for the first time. But will he stop donating for good to be with Anika?

Shawn (61, New York, NY) and Alliya (25, Brazil):

When Shawn, a celebrity hairstylist from New York, first met Alliya online, Alliya identified as a “he” named Douglas. Assigned male at birth, Alliya started embracing her feminine side while she was dating Shawn. As the couple progresses on this journey of learning more about themselves as well as each other, will their initial feelings and attraction towards each other grow stronger or will the two grow apart?

Luke (30, Los Angeles, CA) and Madelein (19, Colombia):

Luke met Madelein in Colombia while he was on vacation. The two instantly hit it off and they ended up spending Luke's entire holiday together. Once Luke returned to LA, he decided he was going to move to Colombia to be with Madelein. Only there's one little hiccup – the once wealthy Luke gets a reality check and doesn't have the money to move, nor can he support Madelein's lavish lifestyle like she believes he can.

Alex (30, Dallas, TX) and Adriano (33, Italy):

Family-oriented Alex hails from Texas, and free-spirited Adriano lives in Italy. The two crossed paths while Alex was traveling, and although they had different ideas of what they were LOOKING FOR in a relationship, Alex and Adriano's chemistry proved strong from the beginning. But is a steamy connection enough to overcome their extreme differences, especially over their preferences in bed?

90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world. TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, Max, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.