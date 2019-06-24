2019 Dances With Films Announces Award Winners At Closing Ceremony

The 22nd edition of the fiercely independent film festival, Dances With Films (DWF) concluded on Sunday evening (June 23) with a closing night celebration at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood where the excitement was electric throughout the arena.

The unstoppable and limitless festival, for over two decades a champion of independent filmmakers, is widely recognized as the premiere showcase of innovative independent cinema in the U.S., presenting amazing, undiscovered talent to an industry audience in Hollywood at the always jam-packed TCL Chinese Theaters.

"This year's festival was such a huge success, beyond our imaginations. We have stories to tell for the next great generation of filmmakers and it all started here! As we close in on another milestone year, we know that what we provide for the filmmakers is a valuable vehicle to showcase and highlight some of the best indie films from around the world. We continue to evolve the festival and we consistently strive to enhance our presence as we have emerged as one the premiere film festivals in Los Angeles and around the country because we are a filmmakers festival." says Michael Trent and Leslee Scallon, festival Founders.

DWF kicked off their 22nd festival season and presented over 11 days, beginning with the opening night PARTY ON June 13th at the legendary Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and 'wrapped' with a Grand closing night carpet and closing awards ceremony at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters on Sunday, June 23rd.

Dances With Films is sometimes referred to as a "summer camp" for filmmakers because of its awesomely friendly spirit, the fostering of camaraderie and continual efforts in helping filmmakers forge relationships that will last long after the end credits roll and the lights come up in the theatre.

GRAND JURY AWARD | COMPETITION FEATURE:

GUTTERBUG

Written By Andrew Gibson and Chris Tobin

Directed by Andrew Gibson

Produced by Leigh Lanocha and Tim Haber

Executive Produced by Michael List

Honorable Mention | Grand Jury Feature:

(It's a TIE!)

LAST CALL

Written By Daved Wilkins and Gavin Michael Booth

Directed by Gavin Michael Booth

Produced by Gavin Michael Booth, Daved Wilkins

and

LOVE CUTS

Written By Dragan Nikolic

Directed by Kosta Djordjevic

Produced by Milos Ivanovic, Kosta Djordjevic, Bojana Andric, Ivana Marinic Kragic and Nina Gortinski

GRAND JURY AWARD | COMPETITION SHORT:

FLYBY

Written & Directed by Jesse Mittelstadt

Produced by Tommee May, Britnie Banks and Caity Ware

Honorable Mention | Grand Jury Short:

(It's a TIE!)

BIG BOY PANTS

Written By Scarlett Bermingham

Directed by Phillip Montgomery

Produced by The Bindery, Greg Beauchamp, Andrew Rhymer, Lisa Steen, Scarlett Bermingham, Phillip Montgomery and Sarah Eve Roberts

and

DEMAND CURVE

Written & Directed by The Bragg Brothers

Produced by Teddy Sylte, Victoria Hill and Executive Produced by Matt Edwards, Patrick Reasonover and Jon Gann

ICA | INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARD OVER 40 MIN:

LAST SUNRISE

Written By Wen Ren, Elly Li, Yankang Mei and Min Yu

Directed by Wen Ren

Produced by Xinran Li, Mingqian Li, Yang Lu and Elly Li

ICA | INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARD UNDER 40 MIN:

WANDA

Written & Directed by Benjamin Nicolas

Produced by Inna Pan, Philippe Lalande and Benjamin Nicolas

PROGRAMMER'S CHOICE

BLOWING UP RIGHT NOW

Written by Chris Lee Hill

Directed by Tom Morris

Produced by Jaz Kalkat, Aaron Webman, Tyler MacIntyre, Tom Morris and Chris Lee Hill

Executive Produced by Jonathan Lonsdale, Johnny Kuebelka, Natalie Oman, Neal Barta and John Giordano

Associate Produced by Rashaana Shah, Travis Hodgkins

DANCES WITH KIDZ By Pros AUDIENCE AWARD

THE BOY, THE DOG AND THE CLOWN

Written & Produced by Ron Peer, Nick Lyon

Directed by Nick Lyon

OVERALL AUDIENCE AWARD | FEST SHORT:

SUICIDE DATE

Written & Directed By Doug Hurley

Produced By Mike C. Nelson

AUDIENCE AWARD | COMPETITION FEATURE:

WADE IN THE WATER

Written by Chris Retts

Directed by Mark Wilson

Produced by Chris Retts, Mark Wilson

AUDIENCE AWARD | COMPETITION SHORT:

DEMAND CURVE

Written & Directed by The Bragg Brothers

Produced by Teddy Sylte, Victoria Hill and Executive Produced by Matt Edwards, Patrick Reasonover and Jon Gann

AUDIENCE AWARD | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

THE EARTHING MOVIE

Written, Directed & Produced by Josh and Rebecca Tickell

Featuring Mariel Hemingway, Amy Smart, Deepak Chopra, MD

AUDIENCE AWARD | DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

SONG OF THE OPEN ROAD:

THE STORY OF THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA YOUTH CHORALE

Directed By Melissa Dowler

Produced By Victoria Rhodes, Melissa Dowler and Tom Dowler

Executive Produced By EXEC PRODS: Victoria Rhodes, James Drollinger and Terry William Hamilton

AUDIENCE AWARD | Fusion FEATURE:

THE SYMPATHY CARD

Written & Directed by Brendan Boogie

Produced By Petey J. Gibson, Brendan Boogie and Phil Healy

AUDIENCE AWARD | Fusion SHORT:

SUICIDE DATE

Written & Directed By Doug Hurley

Produced By Mike C. Nelson

AUDIENCE AWARD | DOWNBEAT MUSIC VIDEO:

DANCE WITH DEATH

Written & Directed by John Fairchild

Produced By Astor Stark

AUDIENCE AWARD - TV PILOTS:

VICARIOUS

Written By Jeffrey Nicholas Brown, Scott Speiser

Directed By Mandy Fabian

Produced By Prarthana Joshi, Jeffrey Nicholas Brown, Scott Speiser, Mary Brown and Don Gold

AUDIENCE AWARD - WEB SERIES:

ONE TRUE LOVES

Written & Directed by Olivia Accardo

Produced By Will Mason, Andrea Massaro and Kristen Politis

Dances With Films 2019 Film Festival season took place from June 13 - 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA at the TCL Chinese Theaters, located at: Hollywood & Highland, 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028.

In 1998 DWF began and is designed as a film festival dedicated to finding tomorrow's talent today. With many World and West Coast Premieres, DWF provides a coveted first stop on the festival circuit. With a vast number of submissions, the selection process is based solely on merit and discoverability, DWF continues its dedication and is a devoted champion of fresh and creative voices, mandating that all competitive films have no known actors, writers, directors or producers. For the past 21 years, DWF has proudly provided access and opportunity to thousands of films and filmmakers from across the globe that diligently work year after year to see their dreams realized. Last year, 14 features were picked up for distribution at the festival. Now, with over 12,000+ festival attendees plus 2.5 million impressions per month on www.danceswithfilms.com, DWF is loyal and dedicated to the indie filmmaker and is considered their champion here in Hollywood.

Notable Dances With Films alumni who first gained notice at the festival include: Gina Rodriguez, Bryan Cranston, Will Scheffer, Mark V. Olsen, Jesse Eisenberg, Mike Flanagan and John Hawkes, among others.





