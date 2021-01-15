Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Opera Awards!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Opera Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local opera of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

BroadwayWorld is committed to supporting local theatre in 2021 (and beyond!) If you have a show coming up we'd love to include you in our local listings. Submit one here.

Want to submit a news story/press release about your upcoming 2021 performances? Submit it here.

Are you a theatre industry member? Sign up for our Industry newsletter ! Join here.

Lookin for a digital theatre program solution for your upcoming season? Check out Stage Mag.

Want to be notified when nominations open for 2021? Sign up here!

Check Out The 2020 Opera Award Winners!

Best Chamber Ensemble

BREAKING THE WAVES - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016

Best Conductor

TIMOTHY MYERS - 2020

Best New Work

BREAKING THE WAVES / MISSY MAZZOLI - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016

Best Opera Education Program

ALT COMPOSER LIBRETTIST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM - 2020

Best Opera Performance (Streaming)

BREAKING THE WAVES - MAZZOLI/VAVREK - Opera Philadelphia - 2020

Best Opera Singer

David Serero - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019

Best Vocal Recictal (Streaming)

NICHOLE HEASTON - PURPLE ROBE CONCERTS (FACEBOOK) - 2020

Opera Company Of The Year

AUSTIN OPERA - 2020

The 2020 Regional Awards are also brought to you by BroadwayWorld Stage Door!

Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!

Upon launch, we're featuring over 100 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikowski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Adrianna Hicks, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, Stephanie Torns, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser. Plus more stars to be announced!