Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's World Premiere Of TIME TO ACT
Time to Act features music by Laura Kaminsky and a libretto by Crystal Manich. Michael Sakir conducts.
The world premiere of Time to Act was performed in front of a sold-out house on Saturday, February 28th, at the Bitz Opera Factory in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. Additional performances are March 3, 6, 7 and 8th. See photos here!
Time to Act features music by Laura Kaminsky and a libretto by Crystal Manich. Michael Sakir conducts. Scenic & Costume Design by Lindsay Fuori. Lighting Design by Mary Ellen Stebbins; Sound Design by Pan-Pan Gou.
Time to Act is a Co-Commission by Pittsburgh Opera, Opera Montana and Boston Conservatory at Berklee, with additional funding by Opera Santa Barbara. By permission of the publisher: Bill Holab Music
Ben Mera
Brooklyn Spear, foreground; Conor Warshawsky, back left; Ben Mera, back middle; Logan Williams, back right
Logan Wagner, center, with Conor Warshawsky, left; Ben Mera
Shannon Crowley with Logan Williams, back left, in jean jacket; Olivia Blackmore, back right
Erik Nordstrom
Logan Wagner, center, with Yazid Gray, back left, Joe Atkinson, seated; Erik Nordstrom, back right
Shannon Crowley with left to right, Logan Williams; Logan Wagner; Joe Atkinson
Yazid Gray
Yazid Gray
Timothi Williams, Logan Wagner
Erik Nordstrom, Logan Wagner, Timothi Williams
Brooklyn Spears, Olivia Blackmore
Izzy Hoyou, Brooklyn Spears
Timothi Williams, Shannon Crowley
Timothi Williams, Shannon Crowley
Logan Wagner, Timothi Williams
Timothi Williams
Timothi Williams
Logan Wagner, Shannon Crowley, Timothi Williams
The cast
Conor Warshawsky, Shannon Crowley, Timothi Williams, Logan Wagner
Wallis Lucas
zz
Wallis Lucas, Ben Mera, Logan Williams, and Conor Warshawsky
The cast
Videos