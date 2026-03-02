My Shows
Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's World Premiere Of TIME TO ACT

Time to Act features music by Laura Kaminsky and a libretto by Crystal Manich. Michael Sakir conducts.

The world premiere of Time to Act was performed in front of a sold-out house on Saturday, February 28th, at the Bitz Opera Factory in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. Additional performances are March 3, 6, 7 and 8th. See photos here!

Time to Act features music by Laura Kaminsky and a libretto by Crystal Manich. Michael Sakir conducts. Scenic & Costume Design by Lindsay Fuori. Lighting Design by Mary Ellen Stebbins; Sound Design by Pan-Pan Gou.

Time to Act is a Co-Commission by Pittsburgh Opera, Opera Montana and Boston Conservatory at Berklee, with additional funding by Opera Santa Barbara. By permission of the publisher: Bill Holab Music

Ben Mera

Brooklyn Spear, foreground; Conor Warshawsky, back left; Ben Mera, back middle; Logan Williams, back right

Logan Wagner, center, with Conor Warshawsky, left; Ben Mera

Shannon Crowley with Logan Williams, back left, in jean jacket; Olivia Blackmore, back right

Erik Nordstrom

Logan Wagner, center, with Yazid Gray, back left, Joe Atkinson, seated; Erik Nordstrom, back right

Shannon Crowley with left to right, Logan Williams; Logan Wagner; Joe Atkinson

Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray

Timothi Williams, Logan Wagner

Erik Nordstrom, Logan Wagner, Timothi Williams

Brooklyn Spears, Olivia Blackmore

Izzy Hoyou, Brooklyn Spears

Timothi Williams, Shannon Crowley

Timothi Williams, Shannon Crowley

Logan Wagner, Timothi Williams

Timothi Williams

Timothi Williams

Logan Wagner, Shannon Crowley, Timothi Williams

The cast

Conor Warshawsky, Shannon Crowley, Timothi Williams, Logan Wagner

Wallis Lucas

zz

Wallis Lucas, Ben Mera, Logan Williams, and Conor Warshawsky

The cast





