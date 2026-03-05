Teatro Grattacielo Secures Major Grants from NYSCA, NYC Cultural Affairs

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teatro Grattacielo has been awarded unprecedented financial support from three major government entities, marking a historic milestone in the company's history.

The company is the proud recipient of its first-ever three-year, multi-year grant from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Cultural Development Fund (CDF). Additionally, Teatro Grattacielo has received substantial grant awards from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the City Council's FY26 Cultural Immigrant Initiative, led by State Senator Eric Bottcher.

This trio of awards represents a major vote of confidence in Teatro Grattacielo's expanding impact within New York City's cultural landscape.

"This unprecedented level of support from the city and the state is a clear recognition of our evolving mission," said Stefanos Koroneos, General and Artistic Director of Teatro Grattacielo. "Today, our work goes far beyond opera. These vital funds will allow us to push artistic boundaries, nurture the next generation of global talent, and bring our educational programs to more communities than ever before."

For Teatro Grattacielo, this support is a clear recognition of mission and direction: - commitment to new works - cultivating young artists and the next generation - expanding Creative Tableaux, our educational program - offering internships through this initiative - and strengthening the internal leadership and new artistic direction of the company.

The NYSCA grant is part of a record $80.9 million awarded in FY 2026 to arts and culture nonprofits across all 10 regions of New York State.

"New York's arts and culture sector is a cornerstone of the state's identity, and we're making bold investments to ensure it remains strong," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "These grants will lift up artists and organizations in every region, fueling local economies and expanding access to the arts. Congratulations to all the grantees."