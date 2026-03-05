Mezzo-Soprano Taylor Raven to Headline The 2026 North Carolina Opera Gala

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

North Carolina Opera will welcome internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven as the featured guest artist for the 2026 North Carolina Opera Gala, taking place Saturday, March 14, at the Dorothy and Roy Park Alumni Center at North Carolina State University.

A celebrated performer on the international stage, Raven has appeared with leading companies and orchestras across the United States and abroad. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut last season in John Adams' Antony and Cleopatra and has earned acclaim for her rich mezzo-soprano voice and compelling dramatic presence. Her growing career includes performances with major opera companies and symphony orchestras, where she has been praised for the depth and power she brings to both contemporary and traditional repertoire.

Raven is well known to North Carolina Opera audiences. She starred in the company's 2022 world-premiere production of Moravec and Campbell's Sanctuary Road, a landmark presentation that brought the powerful story of the Underground Railroad to the operatic stage. She also appeared in North Carolina Opera's 2024 Opera in the Park concert at the North Carolina Museum of Art, sharing opera with a wide audience in one of the region's most beloved outdoor cultural settings.

The North Carolina Opera Gala is one of the Triangle's signature cultural events, bringing together arts supporters, civic leaders, and members of the creative community for a glamorous black-tie evening celebrating the power of music and the performing arts. Guests will enjoy an elegant night of exceptional musical performances, fine dining, and opportunities to support North Carolina Opera's work throughout the region, including both silent and live auctions featuring unique experiences and sought-after items.

Following Raven's featured performance, the celebration will continue with dancing and live music from Sidecar Social Club, closing the evening with energy and style.

Proceeds from the Gala support North Carolina Opera's mainstage productions, educational initiatives, and community programs, ensuring that opera remains a vibrant and accessible part of the Triangle's cultural life.