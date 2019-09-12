Singer Richard Conrad Dies at 84

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Richard Conrad, who passed away on August 26 at his home in Eliot, ME. He is survived by his brother, Howard Conrad.

Conrad was "discovered as a young tenor by Joan Sutherland, he went on to a career in Europe and overcame a throat injury from a mugging to return as a baritone" reports The New York Times.

"For years Mr. Conrad was a beloved figure in the Boston musical community, whose parties at his home in Charlestown often included a performance by Flurry Knox, a beagle, who, with Mr. Conrad at the piano, would bark out what sounded uncannily like the opening phrases of Verdi's showpiece tenor aria 'Di quella pira.'"

Here his beautiful voice in the clips below.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You