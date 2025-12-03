Review: THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL PASSION at The Church Of The Intercession

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Match Girl has been transformed into a quiet a cappella meditation by American composer David Lang—a minimalist Mass for Four Voices that functions as a secular passion. Performed with exquisite control by the Ekmeles Vocal Ensemble, the hour-long concert becomes something far larger than the sum of its parts. And if the pairing of Andersen, Lang, and Ekmeles were not compelling enough, the setting seals the experience: the Crypt at The Church of the Intercession on Broadway at 155th Street.

When the Crypt was constructed between 1912 and 1915, one doubts architect Bertram Goodhue envisioned future audiences gathering for intimate choral performances among the sealed niches of the interred. Yet after witnessing this event, it’s hard to imagine a more transporting venue, especially for a piece about compassion and grief. Lit by candles and colored floor lights that climb the Gothic Revival archways, the space primes you for something numinous before you even reach your seat. And so it delivers.

More than a cappella, each vocalist also plays an instrument—tubular chimes, bass drum, glockenspiel, or brush box—adding spare but potent punctuations to the score. This alternative holiday offering may be far removed from The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, or certainly Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular, but the reasons Lang’s The Little Match Girl Passion won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Music and the 2010 Grammy for Best Small Ensemble Performance are immediately evident.

Sublimely performed by Charlotte Muncy, soprano; Elisa Sutherland, mezzo-soprano; Tomás Cruz, tenor; and Steven Hrycelak, bass (conducted with elegant precision by Jeffrey Gavett), the work glows with intricate close harmonies and deep wells of empathy. Its vibrations feel almost tactile. Grief and radiance coexist—sad yet strangely fulfilling, spare yet overflowing. Even the silence at the end feels charged, expanding into the room like a form of collective gratitude. I, for one, felt fortunate to have experienced this concert.

This year’s five performances are already sold out, but The Little Match Girl Passion returns annually. My strong advice: join the Death of Classical mailing list and secure tickets early for next year. It’s unlike anything else you will see—or hear—during the holiday season. And keep an eye on the 2026 offerings by Death of Classical. With Andrew Ousley as artistic director, the company continues bringing unexpected musical life to New York’s crypts, cemeteries, and alleyways.

Header photo by Steven Pisano

Learn more about Ekmeles at www.ekmeles.com

Learn more about Death of Classical and their upcoming shows at www.deathofclassical.com

