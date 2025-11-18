Teatro Grattacielo Unveils 2026–2027 Season Featuring World Premieres And New Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Grattacielo will present its 32nd season with two world premieres, new productions of classic works, and expanded educational and community programming.

The 2026–2027 season will highlight opera as a collaborative art form through projects spanning La MaMa, The Flea, and public programs throughout New York City. Tickets and additional information are available at grattacielo.org.

The company will welcome Cate Pisaroni as Creative Director, Abdiel Vázquez as Music Director, and Enrico Fagone as Associate Music Director, joining Artistic and General Director Stefanos Koroneos, Chairman Enzo Pizzimenti, and the artistic and administrative team.

THE TEMPEST — WORLD STAGED PREMIERE

July 16 & 18, 2026

Ellen Stewart Theater, La MaMa

https://grattacielo.org/season/world-staged-premiere-the-tempest

Teatro Grattacielo will present the world staged premiere of Joseph Summer’s THE TEMPEST, set to a libretto by Eve Summer. The production will be conducted by Enrico Fagone and directed by Stefanos Koroneos, featuring Daniel Klein, Kelly Guerra, Maia Gonzalez, Sarah Rose Johnson, Omar Najmi, and the Teatro Grattacielo Orchestra. Opera News has described Summer’s musical language as “comfortably tonal but sophisticated, ceaselessly inventive and often gripping.”

COSÌ FAN TUTTE — NEW PRODUCTION

July 17 & 19, 2026

Ellen Stewart Theater, La MaMa

https://grattacielo.org/season/cosi-fan-tutte

In a new production directed by Cate Pisaroni and conducted by Abdiel Vázquez, Mozart’s COSÌ FAN TUTTE will be reimagined through a contemporary lens exploring connection, fluid identity, and emotional process. The staging draws from Bauhaus geometry and the minimalist world-building of Lars von Trier’s Dogville. The production will reflect New York’s historic connection to da Ponte, who helped introduce Italian opera to the United States.

250 AMERICA — WORLD PREMIERE OF JEFFERSON LIVES! & SUOR ANGELICA

November 7 & 8, 2026

The Sam Theater, The Flea

https://grattacielo.org/season/250-america-jefferson-lives-suor-angelica2

The AMERICA 250 double bill will feature the world premiere of JEFFERSON LIVES! by Joshua Daniel Nichols and James Harrigan alongside Puccini’s SUOR ANGELICA. The program will explore questions of conviction, freedom, and the cost of personal ideals, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

CREATIVE TABLEAUX

https://grattacielo.org/season/creative-tableaux

Creative Tableaux will continue as Teatro Grattacielo’s year-round, tuition-free program supporting emerging artists through workshops, hands-on training, and mentorship. The program provides free performances, ticket distribution to schools, and collaborative opportunities that connect opera with visual arts and storytelling.

OPERA AT GOTHAM PARK

https://grattacielo.org/programs/opera-at-gotham-park

In partnership with Gotham Park, Teatro Grattacielo will expand its public programming bringing opera to community spaces beneath the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. The initiative will offer free multidisciplinary projects involving movement, storytelling, and partnerships with local arts schools and families.

ABOUT TEATRO GRATTACIELO

The company’s recent seasons have included rare operatic works and world premieres such as Nicolas Flagello’s BEYOND THE HORIZON and Daniel Asia’s THE TIN ANGEL. Since 2020, Teatro Grattacielo has broadened its repertoire, expanded community programming, and initiated international collaborations while continuing to develop Creative Tableaux and Opera at Gotham Park.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://grattacielo.org/buy-tickets.