Teatro Grattacielo Reveals New Subscriptions And Sponsorships

Teatro Grattacielo has revealed their new 2026 Support Program, including tiered subscriptions, updated giving options, and the new Support a Young Singer initiative.

This year, Teatro Grattacielo produced four sold-out productions, a major gala, paid internships, workshops, and free Creative Tableaux events-all because of substantial community support and a belief in bold opera-making and supporting artists at every level. More than 220 artists were engaged and paid in 2025, and Teatro Grattacielo aims to keep expanding in 2026 - premiering new operas, expanding multilingual programming, offering Pay-What-You-Can performances, and bringing free opera to public spaces across the city. This means that public support is more important than ever.

Community participation keeps this momentum alive, bringing new productions from the page to the stage, strengthening Teatro Grattacielo internships and workshops, deepening work in schools and neighborhoods, and giving emerging artists essential training through Camerata Bardi's Opera Lab.

2026 Support Program Tiers:

CORO CIRCLE - $145

A CORO CIRCLE subscription yields the following benefits...

One ticket to any 2026 production

Bring a child (12 or under) for free to the opera

One ticket to our Patron Appreciation Event

SUPPORTING CIRCLE - $290

A SUPPORTING CIRCLE subscription yields the following benefits...

Two tickets to any 2026 production

Bring a child (12 or under) for free to both performances

Two tickets to our Patron Appreciation Event

LEADING CIRCLE - $500

A LEADING CIRCLE subscription yields the following benefits...

A full 2026 Season Pass with one ticket to all season performances

Bring a child (12 or under) for free to every performance

Three tickets to our Patron Appreciation Event

MAESTRO CIRCLE - $1,000

A MAESTRO CIRCLE subscription yields the following benefits...

Two full 2026 Season Passes with two tickets to all season performances

Bring a child (12 or under) for free to every performance

Four tickets to our Patron Appreciation Event

Special recognition in our printed and digital programs

SUPPORT A YOUNG SINGER | STELLA CIRCLE - $2,500

Join Teatro Grattacielo in shaping the next generation of opera talent through our partnership with Camerata Bardi International Academy. In Camerata Bardi's Opera Lab, young singers cultivate creative confidence and adaptability, gaining the experience needed to thrive on today's professional stage.

Your impact: Your donation helps provide a year of free, professional training for an emerging artist, including mentorship, coaching, and performance opportunities. You'll not only follow the artistic journey of the singer you help empower, but also have the opportunity to meet them personally during the season - seeing firsthand how your generosity transforms potential into artistry, PLUS...

A STELLA CIRCLE subscription yields the following benefits...

Two full 2026 Season Passes with two tickets to all season performances

Bring a child (12 or under) for free to every performance

Five tickets to our Patron Appreciation Event

Special recognition in our printed and digital programs

Exclusive Meet & Greet with the artist you support following a performance of your choice

GRATTACIELO ICONS - $5,000+

A GRATTACIELO ICON subscription yields the following benefits...

Three full 2026 Season Passes with two tickets to all season performances

Bring a child (12 or under) for free to every performance

Six tickets to our Patron Appreciation Event

Special recognition in our printed and digital programs

Exclusive Meet & Greet with the artists following a performance of your choice

Access to one exclusive dress rehearsal for a 2026 production

Invitation to a private donor event with artistic leadership and featured artists