Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Madison Opera Presents TROUBLE IN TAHITI And THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS

The double-bill by two acclaimed composers is a company premiere.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Madison Opera Presents TROUBLE IN TAHITI And THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS

Madison Opera brings a jazz-tinged beat into the winter with a double-bill of Leonard Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti and Kurt Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins. Performances are Friday, February 3 at 8pm and Sunday, February 5 at 2:30pm in the Capitol Theater at Overture Center for the Arts.

Trouble in Tahiti is set in 1950s suburbia, and tells of the struggles of married couple Dinah and Sam to find happiness in their discontent. The opera takes them from the breakfast table to the office, therapist's couch, gym, and movie theater, as their yearning for connection is backed up by a vocal jazz trio.

The Seven Deadly Sins follows a woman named Anna as she journeys across the U.S. to earn money to buy a home, resisting sin in every city she visits. Weill dubbed his 1933 piece a "ballet chanté," and the libretto by Bertolt Brecht splits Anna into two halves of the same woman, a singer and a dancer. Kanopy Dance joins Madison Opera for this extraordinary work.

These two one-act works premiered only 19 years apart, but were conceived in disparate circumstances. The German Kurt Weill wrote The Seven Deadly Sins in Paris, where he had fled after the Nazis seized power in 1933. The original production starred his wife Lotte Lenya, and was directed and choreographed by George Balanchine, who had himself fled to Paris from the Soviet Union. Although not an initial success, it gained acclaim when Balanchine revived it with his New York City Ballet in 1958, and has since been performed worldwide.

Leonard Bernstein wrote Trouble in Tahiti while on his honeymoon in 1951; it premiered in 1952. The work's biting depiction of marital discord amidst suburban abundance has been performed ever since. With a heart-wrenching story told through wonderful arias, including the show-stopping "What a Movie."

"I love both of these pieces," says Madison Opera General Director, Kathryn Smith. "Although a generation apart, Weill and Bernstein were both highly theatrical composers, and both had hits on Broadway in the 1940s. These two operas share a sharp edge to their story-telling, as the weight of the times in which they were written is evident throughout."

"Trouble in Tahiti and The Seven Deadly Sins are respectively almost 70 and 90 years old," she adds, "but will be new to our audiences. I could not be more excited about this production, which stars Rehanna Thelwell in both pieces, along with members of Madison's own Kanopy Dance."




Review: 10th Anniversary PROTOTYPE Festival in NY Blasts Off with Du Yun’s IN OUR DA Photo
Review: 10th Anniversary PROTOTYPE Festival in NY Blasts Off with Du Yun’s IN OUR DAUGHTER’S EYES
There’s more contemporary opera in New York these days than there used to be and I’ll drink to that. But there’s nothing else that does it with the panache of the PROTOTYPE Festival, the brainchild of Beth Morrison Projects and HERE.
Odyssey Opera Presents the East Coast Premiere Of Tobias Pickers AWAKENINGS Photo
Odyssey Opera Presents the East Coast Premiere Of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGS
Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the East Coast premiere of Tobias Picker and Aryeh Lev Stollman's Awakenings (2022) Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 p.m. In a one-night only, fully-staged production, Awakenings marks the first operatic performance in the reopened Huntington Theatre.
Poulencs DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES to Return to the Metropolitan Opera This Month Photo
Poulenc's DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES to Return to the Metropolitan Opera This Month
John Dexter’s classic production of Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites will return to the Met stage for five performances, starting January 15.
Premiere Recording Of Joseph Bolognes LAMANT ANONYME Performed By Haymarket Opera Company Photo
Premiere Recording Of Joseph Bologne's L'AMANT ANONYME Performed By Haymarket Opera Company Out February 10
​​​​​​​Haymarket Opera, Chicago's premier early opera company that presents historically informed performances played on 18th-century classical era instruments, performs L'Amant Anonyme (The Anonymous Lover) by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745–1799) on a world-premiere recording of the opera to be released by Cedille Records (CDR 90000 217) on February 10, 2023. L'Amant Anonyme is available for pre-order from Cedille and Amazon.

More Hot Stories For You


Odyssey Opera Presents the East Coast Premiere Of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGSOdyssey Opera Presents the East Coast Premiere Of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGS
January 5, 2023

Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the East Coast premiere of Tobias Picker and Aryeh Lev Stollman's Awakenings (2022) Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 p.m. In a one-night only, fully-staged production, Awakenings marks the first operatic performance in the reopened Huntington Theatre.
Metropolitan Opera to Showcase More New Work Moving Forward; THE HOURS to Return Next SeasonMetropolitan Opera to Showcase More New Work Moving Forward; THE HOURS to Return Next Season
December 27, 2022

According to the New York Times, the Metropolitan Opera is set to reduce performances by 10% and withdraw $30 million from an endowment to help the company focus more on new work, which have been selling better than the classics. The company has been struggling with ticket sales post-pandemic.
DOC THE HALLS A Streaming Collection Of World Premiere Holiday Songs Available Now From Decameron Opera CoalitionDOC THE HALLS A Streaming Collection Of World Premiere Holiday Songs Available Now From Decameron Opera Coalition
December 22, 2022

Decameron Opera Coalition, the celebrated national alliance of independent opera companies, is together again with a digital video songbook for the holiday season, DOC the Halls, which is available on the AÏRIS video streaming platform and also as an audio album through all of the major music services. You can purchase tickets and find more information here. 
Conductor Christoph Altstaedt On Opera North's New Year Celebrations In Huddersfield And HullConductor Christoph Altstaedt On Opera North's New Year Celebrations In Huddersfield And Hull
December 15, 2022

German conductor Christoph Altstaedt returns to the Orchestra of Opera North for a pair of traditional Viennese Whirl concerts to celebrate New Year, at Huddersfield Town Hall on 30 December and Hull City Hall on New Year's Eve, 31 December, with soprano Jennifer France as guest soloist.
Opera North Brings Opera To Venues Across The North This WinterOpera North Brings Opera To Venues Across The North This Winter
December 13, 2022

Exploring themes of love, loss and laughter, Opera North Announces Its Winter Productions
share