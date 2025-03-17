CINDERELLA, MADAMA BUTTERFLY, and More Set For Arizona Opera's 2025/26 Main Stage Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Opera has announced its 2025/26 Main Stage Season, in addition to the presentation of mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton in recital in 2026. Arizona Opera’s Main Stage Season and Barton’s recital will be performed in both the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas, continuing with the company’s proud tradition of performing in both cities.

The 2025/26 Season will mark Arizona Opera’s return to a traditional “fall-to-spring” programming schedule and will open with the eagerly anticipated company premiere of Héctor Armienta’s Zorro. Inspired by the legendary masked vigilante who ignites a revolution and becomes a hero of the people, Zorro is being presented as part of the Arizona Opera McDougall RED Series.

Next will be the greatly anticipated return of Madama Butterfly, Giacomo Puccini’s timeless masterpiece of love, longing and loss. With its exquisite arias and tender duets, Madama Butterfly is a heartfelt journey of unparalleled beauty and human emotion that has captivated audiences the world over for more than a century.

The final production in Arizona Opera’s 2025/26 Main Stage Season will be Rossini’s delightful opera, Cinderella (La Cenerentola), part of the Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Family Series. This semi-staged presentation of the beloved fairytale promises laughter, romance, and soaring arias that will delight all who attend - both those who are young AND those who are young-at-heart.

"Arizona Opera is once again thrilled to present a season that warmly welcomes both newcomers and longtime opera lovers with iconic stories and extraordinary artistry," said Joseph Specter, President and General Director. "From the adventure of Zorro to the timeless romance of Madama Butterfly, the charm of Cinderella, and the brilliance of Jamie Barton in recital, this season offers something unforgettable for everyone."

ZORRO

Héctor Armienta, composer and librettist

Part of the McDougall RED Series

Opening the season in the fall of 2025 will be the company premiere of the thrilling adventure opera, Zorro, with score and libretto by Héctor Armienta. Inspired by the legendary masked vigilante, Zorro follows the return of Diego de La Vega to his native pueblo in Los Angeles, where he encounters old flames, tyrannical rulers, and the plight of the oppressed. In this new pulp fiction-inspired opera performed in both Spanish and English, Zorro leads a thrilling rebellion against the Spanish empire, igniting a revolution and becoming the hero of the people.

Phoenix: Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM - Symphony Hall

Phoenix: Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 2 PM - Symphony Hall

Tucson: Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 2 PM - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Giacomo Puccini, composer

Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, librettists

In January/February of 2026, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in Puccini’s timeless masterpiece, Madama Butterfly, a story of hope, longing, and ultimate sacrifice. With some of the most exquisite arias and tender duets ever composed, this deeply moving opera follows the young geisha Cio Cio San as she dreams of a life of love with Pinkerton, an American naval officer. As the tale unfolds, betrayal and heartbreak cast their shadow, leading to an unforgettable climax. Madama Butterfly is an operatic journey of unmatched beauty and emotional depth that has captivated audiences for generations.

Phoenix: Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 7:30 PM - Symphony Hall

Phoenix: Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 2 PM - Symphony Hall

Tucson: Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 2 PM - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

CINDERELLA (LA CENERENTOLA)

Gioachino Rossini, composer

Jacopo Ferretti, librettist

Part of the Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Family Series

The final Main Stage production of Arizona Opera’s 2025/26 Season brings to life the magic of Rossini’s Cinderella (La Cenerentola), a delightful semi-staged presentation that is filled to the brim with humor, charm, and enchanting melodies. Angelina—mistreated by her stepfather Don Magnifico and his scheming daughters—dares to dream of a brighter future. With help from Prince Ramiro’s clever valet and a sparkling twist involving a pair of bracelets, Angelina must navigate royal intrigue to capture the prince’s heart. Perfect for audiences of all ages, this vibrant retelling of the beloved fairytale promises laughter, romance, and soaring arias the whole family will adore.

Phoenix: Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM - Symphony Hall

Phoenix: Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 2 PM - Symphony Hall

Tucson: Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 2 PM - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Jamie Barton IN RECITAL

Part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival

Arizona Opera is honored to present Jamie Barton, celebrated mezzo-soprano, as part of its 2025/26 Season.

Critically acclaimed by virtually every major outlet covering classical music, Ms. Barton was named 2020 Personality of the Year at the BBC Music Magazine Awards and received the Opera Magazine Readers’ Award at the 2021 International Opera Awards. Her album Unexpected Shadow earned a 2022 Grammy® nomination for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

These recitals are presented as part of Arizona Opera’s long-standing partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival (TDSF), which has made it possible to bring some of today’s most sought-after artists to perform in Arizona Opera’s birth city, in addition to offering master classes for The University of Arizona School of Music.

Tempe: Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 7:30 PM - Katzin Recital Hall at Arizona State University

Tucson: Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7 PM - Holsclaw Hall at The University of Arizona

Season Ticket Information

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Season in-theatre productions are now available for renewal for current subscribers, with sales opening for new subscribers on April 12, 2025. Those 2024/25 Season subscribers who have already purchased tickets to Zorro will be able to simply add Madama Butterfly and Cinderella to complete their 2025/26 Subscription.

Becoming a Season Ticket Holder offers patrons the chance to secure their seats ahead of the general public at a price of up to 20% below single ticket prices, in addition to complimentary ticket exchanges and other benefits. Single tickets, including those for Jamie Barton in Recital, are scheduled to go on sale August 1, 2025. More information may be found on Arizona Opera’s website (azopera.org) or by contacting the Box Office at 602.266.7464 (Phoenix), 520.293.4336 (Tucson), or at boxoffice@azopera.org.

