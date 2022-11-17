Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to Play in IMAX Theaters

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to Play in IMAX Theaters

The concert will be presented in IMAX with immersive IMAX audio for one-night-only on Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m. EST.

Nov. 17, 2022  

For the first time ever, IMAX® and iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One 2022 are partnering to bring the holiday music event of the year to fans across the country to IMAX Live theaters.

The season's biggest, hottest concert is presented in IMAX with immersive IMAX audio for one-night-only on Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m. EST, bringing fans closer to the artists they love. In over 75 IMAX Live theaters, every ticket is a front row seat for fans to see their favorite artists as they've never seen them before. Tickets for the exclusive IMAX Live experience are on sale now.

To purchase your tickets, please visit here.

"For the first time ever, we are offering fans across the country a virtual front row seat to New York's iconic "Z100 Jingle Ball" through the unparalleled sight and sound of IMAX," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "As IMAX expands further into live and interactive experiences, we're excited to partner with iHeartMedia to create an immersive new way for fans to enjoy live music and connect with their favorite artists."

"This special partnership with IMAX will allow fans to experience the biggest holiday music event of the year in a way they have never before," added John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises, iHeartMedia.

iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will video stream via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will air the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.



