Young Devyn Releases New EP 'Baby Goat 2'

Young Devyn has released her sophomore EP Baby Goat 2 via 4TH B'WAY/Def Jam Recordings. Remaining true to her Brooklyn and Trinidadian roots, Baby Goat 2 finds Devyn showcasing her versatility, authentic storytelling, and signature no-holds-barred flow. The project allows Devyn to bridge her different worlds as she continues to explore her artistry through Hip-Hop, R&B, and a Soca-infused lens.

Following last year's acclaimed debut EP release accompanied by a string of singles, Devyn has continued to make a name for herself as an artist to watch amongst the rising New York Drill scene with her relentless rhymes and viral collaborative hometown releases.

Kicking off the year with her standout single "Decisions", followed by her collaborative viral single "Rap Sheet" featuring rising New York rapper Kenzo B, and her latest highly-awaited release "Outside" featuring fellow Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign on a reimagined drill-infused sample of Maroon 5's hit single "Moves Like Jagger" has led to an organic and devout following that has been eagerly anticipating today's release.

Baby Goat 2 spans eight tracks that include the previously released singles and finds Devyn speaking her truth and returning to her Caribbean roots on tracks "Toxic", "Cruise Control" feat. Capella Grey, and "Real Love", as she deftly switches flow and sound. The EP highlights Young Devyn's growth as an artist and young woman maneuvering through the music industry and the world.

Speaking on the EP, Young Devyn shares, "Baby Goat 2 tells a story of a young girl coming out of a very boxed-in environment & becoming something of herself. With this project, I speak on topics that I didn't specifically mention on the first EP because I wanted to give my supporters a real in-depth journey into my growth from project to project. Over the past years of my life, and with all my newfound success there's so much to talk about and everyone wants to know how I feel or think about it all. This is my way of giving everybody an update on where I'm at in my life and bring that representation for young people just like me on their grind. A true story. The production is elevated, I got nicer, and that hunger is back. Baby Goat 2 about to run the city!"

Young Devyn remains consistently driven and true to her core ethos of empowerment, self-awareness, and community. The self-proclaimed "Baby Goat" has taken the hip-hop world by storm, garnering acclaim from industry heavyweights including Cardi B, Offset, Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

Last year's debut EP Baby Goat earned her press praise from the likes of The New York Times, Complex, Teen Vogue, Okayplayer, Consequence, and more. Young Devyn is poised to become one of today's leading hip-hop artists. With her effortless delivery, extraordinary songwriting, infectious energy, and propensity to light up a room, she's well on her way to becoming a household name and headlining act.

Coinciding with the release, Young Devyn is set to perform at Rolling Loud New York festival today, marking her second time performing at the revered festival. Though she has a charming humility about her, the Brooklyn-raised musician has a great deal of pride in her roots which is highly evident throughout her music. The 20-year-old emcee continues to set ablaze New York's hip-hop scene with her new EP Baby Goat 2.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Jays Visions