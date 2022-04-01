Xowie Jones Releases Debut Single 'Uh Oh!'

Xowie Jones, also known as "TikTok's resident goth girl" (Vogue) and "the internet's favorite alt chick" (V Magazine), has today released her debut single "UH OH!" via BANK Artists/Elektra Records.

Of the new track, Xowie said:

"'UH OH!' is all about the feeling that you always overspeak. The fear of accidentally pushing people away by saying too much or over explaining. This anxiety always lingers in my mind, and it seems like such a huge thing. I wanted to turn it into something smaller, something less overbearing, a small uh oh."

The song's accompanying music video was directed by Erik Rojas (Big Time Rush, Jessie J, Waterparks) and premiered on PAPER earlier today. Xowie exclusively told the magazine, "Shooting a music video like 'UH OH!' has been a lifelong dream. I get to be play different versions of myself all in one video, combining some of the identities I've portrayed in my past social videos into the performer I want to be now and in the future."

After amassing a following of more than 7 million on TikTok, astonishing her audience with the creativity of her content and signature alternative style, Xowie discovered a talent for writing and recording music of her own, having been influenced by the energy of several genres through her upbringing.

"UH OH!" is the first of many new tracks to come from Xowie, who is set to release her debut artist project this year. Collaborators include WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, A Day To Remember, Bullet For My Valentine), Midi Jones (Alessia Cara, Demi Lovato) and JKash (Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer).

Xowie's content has also drawn the attention of notable celebrities such as Madison Beer, Bebe Rexha, and Machine Gun Kelly, who featured Xowie in his "Love Race" music video.

Watch the new music video here: