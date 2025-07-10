Winona Fighter Sets 'My Apologies To The Chef' Deluxe Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising punk act Winona Fighter has set the release of a deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed debut album, My Apologies To The Chef. Releasing digitally on September 5th, the expanded album will feature acoustic versions of every song from the original release, as well as covers of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” and Violent Femmes’ “Blister In The Sun”. Additionally, the band has shared their brand new single “(Don’t Get) CLOSE”. Listen to it below.

Winona Fighter recently wrapped up their first-ever UK headline tour, which concluded with a performance at Slam Dunk Music Festival. Upon their return, they kicked off Leg 2 of their Yes, Chef Tour. The headline run will pick back up on July 8th, including sold out shows in New York City and Chicago, and additional stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and more. For a full list of upcoming shows or to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

7/10 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge (SOLD OUT)

7/11 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

7/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

7/15 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

7/16 – Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary

7/17 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (SOLD OUT)

7/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

7/19 – Winona, MN @ No Name Bar

7/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival **

7/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area15 (supporting Dexter and The Moonrocks)

9/13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works &

11/15-11/16 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour **

** - Festival Date

& - show supporting Cartel

Photo credit: Brandon Corey