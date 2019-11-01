Whitney Peyton Signs With Suburban Noize Records, Announces New Album & Tour Dates

Suburban Noize Records is proud to announce the signing of PA hip-hop artist and entrepreneur, Whitney Peyton. With the release of her new studio album "Alpha," Whitney Peyton joins the ranks of Kottonmouth Kings, (HED) P.E., Madchild, Kingspade, and Chucky Chuck on the Suburban Noize roster. To celebrate the new signing, Whitney Peyton has dropped a brand new single "I Got It" online and available across all digital platforms.

With her firecracker stage presence and continuous drive, Whitney Peyton is often recognized as one of the hardest working and charismatic up-and-coming artists on the scene. Hailing from the outskirts of Philadelphia, Peyton uses real-life experiences and undeniable emotion in her lyrics that resonate with listeners. Following an unorthodox signing with an independent rock/metal label in 2017, Peyton released the full-length album, "Firecracker" to much critical acclaim. "Firecracker" featured an extremely diverse hip-hop and rock-infused style that showcased her ability to shatter genre stereotypes. Selling over 4,200 copies first week, the album cracked the Billboard charts reaching #3 on Heatseekers, #9 on Overall Rap Albums, and #11 on Current R&B/Hip Hop albums.

Whitney Peyton's versatility and ever-growing following has allowed her the opportunity to hit the stage with a wide variety of artists including Tech N9ne, Kottonmouth Kings, Twiztid, Rittz, Born of Osiris, Asking Alexandria, and many more. Whitney has also headlined many of her own tours and events in addition to performing at well-known festivals such as Northern Invasion, Gathering of Juggalos, and The Vans Warped Tour. Last year Whitney featured multiple heavy hitters on her "Iridescent" album, and toured with fellow female emcee Lil Debbie. Following all of the momentum of her music and multiple nationwide tours, Whitney Peyton is now ready to step out and solidify her name with the Suburban Noize family.

Experience the energy yourself as Whitney Peyton performs alongside Rittz, Dizzy Wright, and Ekoh the upcoming "Winner's Circle Tour" this fall and be prepared for "Alpha," her most honest album to date.

Tour Dates:



NOV 14 - Tulsa, OK @ Venue Shrine

NOV 15 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

NOV 16 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

NOV 17 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

NOV 19 - Tampa, FL @ CROWBAR

NOV 20 - Margate, FL @ 0'Malleys

NOV 21 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

Nov 22 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

NOV 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall

NOV 26 - Stanhope, NJ @ The Stanhope House

NOV 27 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster Underground

NOV 29 - Toronto, Canada @ Adelaide Hall

NOV 30 - Lansing, MI @ The Loft

DEC 01 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

DEC 03 - Indianapolis, IN @ Citadel

DEC 05 - Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club

DEC 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

DEC 07 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

DEC 08 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourban Theatre

DEC 10 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

DEC 11 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

DEC 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

DEC 14 - Reno, NV @ Jub Jub's

DEC 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

DEC 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

DEC 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

DEC 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl





