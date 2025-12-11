Multi-Platinum Artist Dylan Scott Sets 2026 'Till I Can't I Will Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi-Platinum Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott has announced his 2026 Till I Can't I Will Tour, kicking off in March. The tour will hit major cities like Chicago, Fort Worth and Las Vegas and will feature special guests 12/OC, Kelsey Hart and Lauren Watkins. Presale begins today at 12 p.m. CT with general onsale beginning tomorrow, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Scott recently surprised his father with the recording and release of the original holiday song “Two Christmas Trees,” co-written by his dad in the '80s. Out now, the track spans three generations of the Scott family men, also featuring Scott's son, Beckett, on the final verse. Watch Scott surprise his father with the recorded song here.

Scott released his third studio album, Easy Does It, earlier this year. The album features the single “What He'll Never Have,” which is currently Top 20 and rising at Country radio and was named by ASCAP as one of the most-performed country songs of the year, and “This Town's Been Too Good To Us,” which became Scott's sixth career No. 1 this year. He began 2025 at the top of the charts with “Boys Back Home,” featuring Dylan Marlowe, rounding out to two No. 1s in 2025 alone as another chart-topper nears, making him the third most-played artist at Country radio this year.

Till I Can't I Will Tour Dates:

March 12, 2026 in Syracuse, N.Y. at Landmark Theatre*

March 13, 2026 in Bensalem, Pa. at Parx Casino - Xcite Center

March 14, 2026 in Bangor, Maine at Cross Insurance Center*

March 20, 2026 in Orillia, Ont. at Casino Rama*

March 21, 2026 in Ottawa, Ont. at Hard Rock Ottawa*

March 27, 2026 in Tallahassee, Fla. at Kleiman Park#

March 28, 2026 in Tampa, Fla. at TBD

April 11, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at Boots In The Park#

April 16, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Ballroom●

April 18, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. at Bulls, Boots & Barrels#

April 23, 2026 in Louisville, Ky. at The Palace Theatre●

April 24, 2026 in Mount Pleasant, Mich. at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort●

April 25, 2026 in Windsor, Ont. at Colosseum Windsor●

May 8, 2026 in Sacramento, Calif. at KNCI's Country In The Park#

May 9, 2026 in Henderson, Nev. at Green Valley Ranch●

May 15, 2026 in Rosemont, Ill. at Joe's Live●

May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas at Billy Bob's Texas+

May 30, 2026 in Helotes, Texas at Floores Country Store+

* with special guest 12/OC

● with special guest Kelsey Hart

+ with special guest Lauren Watkins

# festival

Photo credit: Eric Ryan Anderson