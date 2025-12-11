Video: Tyler Childers Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Snipe Hunter' Album

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Singer/songwriter Tyler Childers has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of his Grammy-nominated album, Snipe Hunter. The 10-minute mini-documentary features footage from throughout the recording process as well as exclusive new commentary from Childers, producers Rick Rubin and Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn and mixing engineer Shawn Everett. Check it out now.

Snipe Hunter is nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards, where Childers is also nominated for Best Country Song (“Bitin’ List”), Best Country Solo Performance (“Nose on the Grindstone”) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Love Me Like You Used To Do” with Margo Price).

Following the nominations, Childers recently unveiled a new version of “Bitin’ List,” recorded live at a special pop-up show at Kentucky’s Dinosaur World. Listen to “Bitin’ List (Live From Dinosaur World)” HERE.

Released this summer to overwhelming praise, Snipe Hunter earned Childers his highest debut on the all-genre Billboard200 chart to date (#7) and also entered at #3 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums, #5 Indie Store Albums and #6 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. In addition to Childers, the record features his band The Food Stamps: James Barker (guitar, pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitars), Kory Caudill (keyboards), Rodney Elkins (drums), Matt Rowland (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle).

In celebration of the new music, Childers will return to the road with 2026’s Snipe Hunt, which includes stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, Birmingham’s Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Boulder’s Folsom Field, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and Portland’s Moda Center among others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the tour are now available for pre-sale for those who registered in advance, with general on-sale starting tomorrow, December 12 at 11:00am local time. Full details can be found here. Childers is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In New York, Illinois, and Colorado, where laws prevent resale restrictions, Ticketmaster will still honor Childers’ terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.

Citi is the official card of Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunt. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets until tonight at 11:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

$1 from every ticket sold will benefit both Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB. Established in 2020 by Childers and Senora May, HHARF brings awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region. REVERB’s efforts reduce environmental impact in live music, engage fans and fund carbon impact programs to address the impacts of the tour that cannot be eliminated.

The 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, musician and performer has released six acclaimed albums to date including his 2017 RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, 2019’s #1 Country Squire and 2023’s Rustin’ In The Rain, which debuted at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The record features seven tracks including the 2x Grammy, VMA and ACM-nominated single, “In Your Love,” which, since its release, has garnered over 14 million video views and 215 million on-demand streams.

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 12 at 11:00am local time

March 3—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

March 6—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

March 8—Manchester, U.K.—AO Arena

March 10—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique

March 13—Paris, France—Salle Pleyel

March 15—Berlin, Germany—Uber Eats Music Hall

March 17—Copenhagen, Denmark—K.B. Hallen

March 21—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

April 23—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*

June 4—Birmingham, AL—The Coca-Cola Amphitheater~

June 5—Greenville, SC—Bon Secours Wellness Arena~

June 7—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

June 10—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater†

June 11—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium†

June 13—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 9—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater‡

July 12—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field#

July 14—Kansas City, MO —Morton Amphitheater§

July 15—Des Moines, IA—Casey’s Center§

July 18—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field# (presented by AEG)

September 30—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center§

October 2—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena§

October 3—Portland, OR—Moda Center‡

*with special guests TBA and Scott T. Smith

~with special guests Evan Honer and Scott T. Smith

†with special guest Evan Honer

‡with special guests Wednesday and Scott T. Smith

#with special guests Jon Batiste and Wednesday

§with special guest Wednesday