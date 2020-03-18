W&W x Lucas & Steve Release New Single 'Do It For You'

Marking one of this season's most anticipated collabs, W&W and Lucas & Steve now officially release their new single 'Do It For You'. It's exactly the upwinding crowdpleaser you'd expect from this dream team, bursting out with powerful vocals, enticing chords and a jubilant chorus, ready to take the festival crowds sky high. Out now on Rave Culture.

Listen to W&W x Lucas & Steve - Do It For You

This is what happens when two of dance music's powerhouses team up. In the one corner W&W, known for dominating dancefloors and festivals across the globe, ranked #18 in the current DJ Top 100, and renowned for their unique sound that merges influences from trance to electro and progressive house. In the other corner Lucas & Steve, the fellow Dutch duo that's been on a similar triumphal path with its uplifting house vibes, racking up millions of streams with its releases, steadily climbing to the biggest festival stages in the world.

As if these guys were made for each other, 'Do It For You' perfectly blends the energy and feelgood melodics of their music. The records builds momentum with sweet, uplifting vocals, leading into a massive big room chorus, followed by a hands-in-the-air drop that's bound to create mayhem on the stages.

DJ support has already been overwhelming, including tastemakers like Tiësto, Hardwell, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, R3hab, Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Yves V, NERVO and more. It's a clear sign this record is going places, a true gem from the creative minds of two much acclaimed dance acts.

W&W: "We've been friends with Lucas & Steve for a long time now so this track feels long overdue. But we're super thrilled that it's finally happening and we're super happy with the end result. We think 'Do It For You' reflects both our sounds so we hope you'll enjoy the track just as much as we do!"

Lucas & Steve: "A collaboration with W&W has been on our wishlist for a long time. It is always fun to work with these guys. 'Do It For You' has become a mix of both styles and we cannot wait to play it for our fans"





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You