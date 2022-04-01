WILLOW Debuts 'Purge' and Announces Summer Tour Dates

WILLOW releases new track "PURGE" Feat. Siiickbrain." Her self-directed official video is out now. Last month, Machine Gun Kelly and WILLOW teamed up for his new single and video, "emo girl, feat. WILLOW." The two are hitting the road together on a summer tour that includes dates in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and more. WILLOW is also set to play Lollapalooza in Chicago, Reading & Leeds in the UK, Loveloud in Salt Lake City, Summerfest in Milwaukee, and more festivals this summer. All dates below.

WATCH THE "PURGE FEAT. SIIICKBRAIN" VIDEO

WILLOW had an explosive 2021 with the release of her 5th album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, which showcased her pop-punk debut and featured heavy hitters such as Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more. Since its release, l.i.f.E has amassed 400 million global streams. WILLOW is nominated for "Best New Alternative Artist" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and was named Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year.

The album features the Gold-certified single, "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker," which was a top 5 record at Alternative radio, netting over 300 million global streams to date. "Easily the best and most assured music of her career so far," said The New Yorker. "The album is the first to maximize her talents, externalizing the pent-up, dialed-up angst of her adolescence."

"Meet Me At Our Spot", a fan favorite during Willow's sold-out fall headlining tour, also rose to #21 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and #12 on the Pop radio chart. With over 650 million global streams to date, the track is certified Gold in multiple markets, and marks Willow's second Top 20 single on the OCC UK singles chart this year, reaching #10. The live performance video has also reached 70M views to date.

TOUR DATES:

5/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - LOVELOUD Festival @ Vivint Arena

5/28 - Coventry, UK @ Radio One Annual Flagship

6/30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/9 - Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center *

7/11 -| Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena (Footprint Center) *

7/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

7/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

7/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ T Mobile Arena *

7/16 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

7/19 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

7/21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

7/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

7/25 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

7/27 - Fargo, ND @ FargoDome *

7/28 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

7/30 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

8/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

8/4 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

8/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

8/9 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

8/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/11 -| Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

8/13 - Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium *

8/19 - Charleville-Mézières, FR - Le Cabaret Vert Festival @ Square Bayard

8/21- Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop 2022 @ Kempische Steenweg

8/26 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival @ Bramham Park

8/28 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival @ Richfield Avenue

* with Machine Gun Kelly

lately I feel EVERYTHING

OUT NOW!

