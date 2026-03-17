The Record Company Add New Dates to 'Give It Back To You' 10th Anniversary Tour

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GRAMMY-nominated trio The Record Company have announced additional summer dates for their “Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary” Tour, supporting the newly-released, deluxe expanded edition of Give It Back To You. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10am CT / 11am ET here.

Chris Vos (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica), Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals), and Marc Cazorla (drums, piano, backing vocals) first broke through with their debut album Give It Back To You. Throughout the tour, the band will perform the album in its entirety.

The reissue is available as a 2-LP gatefold vinyl and a CD edition, both preserving the album’s original tracklist along with the band’s first concert from 2013. A digital expanded edition pairs the original album and original living room performance with extra mixes, demos, live recordings, covers, and previously unreleased material.

“Looking back, it gives me a very deep sense of nostalgia for who we were when we created Give It Back To You — pure, friends, in a living room with a couple of microphones,” says Vos. “Having lived in the songs for 10 years, it was very exciting to explore the bones and the soul of the original recordings and recall the bond we created. Being able to celebrate this record with a deluxe release and anniversary tour is incredibly rewarding.”

In 2016, Give It Back To You earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the 59th Grammy Awards, spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, and produced AAA radio #1 success with “Off the Ground.” Follow‑up single, “Rita Mae Young,” notched its peak at #12 on the AAA radio chart, and hung in the top 40 for over 9 weeks.

“Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary” Tour Dates

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE Thursday, March 19 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater Friday, March 20 Seattle, WA The Crocodile Saturday, March 21 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom Sunday, March 22 Bellingham, WA Wild Buffalo House of Music Wednesday, March 25 Sacramento, CA Harlow's Thursday, March 26 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall Friday, March 27 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Club Friday, April 3 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre Wednesday, June 17 Paw Paw, MI Warner Vineyards Thursday, June 18 Hamilton, OH RiversEdge Friday, June 19 Maryville, TN The Shed Thursday, June 25 Cleveland, OH Cain Park^ Saturday, June 27 Bayfield, WI Big Top Chautauqua^ Saturday, July 4 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre* Friday, August 14 Queens, NY Rockaway Summer Series% Saturday, August 15 Lewes, DE Rocking The Docks Monday, August 17 Annapolis, MD Rams Head Thursday, August 20 Lowell, MA Lowell Summer Music Series Friday, August 21 Lebanon, NH Lebanon Opera House Friday, Sept. 18-Sunday, Sept. 20 Telluride, CO Telluride Blues & Brews Festival *Opening for Blues Traveler w/ Better Than Ezra ^Supporting Larkin Poe % Co-headline w/ Donavon Frankenreiter

*Opening for Blues Traveler w/ Better Than Ezra

^Supporting Larkin Poe

% Co-headline w/ Donavon Frankenreiter

Photo Credit: Kim Zsebe