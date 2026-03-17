The Record Company Add New Dates to 'Give It Back To You' 10th Anniversary Tour
Ticket on-sales begin Friday, March 20 at 10am CT / 11am ET.
GRAMMY-nominated trio The Record Company have announced additional summer dates for their “Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary” Tour, supporting the newly-released, deluxe expanded edition of Give It Back To You. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10am CT / 11am ET here.
Chris Vos (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica), Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals), and Marc Cazorla (drums, piano, backing vocals) first broke through with their debut album Give It Back To You. Throughout the tour, the band will perform the album in its entirety.
The reissue is available as a 2-LP gatefold vinyl and a CD edition, both preserving the album’s original tracklist along with the band’s first concert from 2013. A digital expanded edition pairs the original album and original living room performance with extra mixes, demos, live recordings, covers, and previously unreleased material.
“Looking back, it gives me a very deep sense of nostalgia for who we were when we created Give It Back To You — pure, friends, in a living room with a couple of microphones,” says Vos. “Having lived in the songs for 10 years, it was very exciting to explore the bones and the soul of the original recordings and recall the bond we created. Being able to celebrate this record with a deluxe release and anniversary tour is incredibly rewarding.”
In 2016, Give It Back To You earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the 59th Grammy Awards, spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, and produced AAA radio #1 success with “Off the Ground.” Follow‑up single, “Rita Mae Young,” notched its peak at #12 on the AAA radio chart, and hung in the top 40 for over 9 weeks.
“Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary” Tour Dates
|DATE
|CITY/STATE
|VENUE
|Thursday, March 19
|Portland, OR
|Aladdin Theater
|Friday, March 20
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|Saturday, March 21
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|Sunday, March 22
|Bellingham, WA
|Wild Buffalo House of Music
|Wednesday, March 25
|Sacramento, CA
|Harlow's
|Thursday, March 26
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|Friday, March 27
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst Club
|Friday, April 3
|Los Angeles, CA
|El Rey Theatre
|Wednesday, June 17
|Paw Paw, MI
|Warner Vineyards
|Thursday, June 18
|Hamilton, OH
|RiversEdge
|Friday, June 19
|Maryville, TN
|The Shed
|Thursday, June 25
|Cleveland, OH
|Cain Park^
|Saturday, June 27
|Bayfield, WI
|Big Top Chautauqua^
|Saturday, July 4
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
|Friday, August 14
|Queens, NY
|Rockaway Summer Series%
|Saturday, August 15
|Lewes, DE
|Rocking The Docks
|Monday, August 17
|Annapolis, MD
|Rams Head
|Thursday, August 20
|Lowell, MA
|Lowell Summer Music Series
|Friday, August 21
|Lebanon, NH
|Lebanon Opera House
|Friday, Sept. 18-Sunday, Sept. 20
|Telluride, CO
|Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
|*Opening for Blues Traveler w/ Better Than Ezra
|^Supporting Larkin Poe
|% Co-headline w/ Donavon Frankenreiter
*Opening for Blues Traveler w/ Better Than Ezra
^Supporting Larkin Poe
% Co-headline w/ Donavon Frankenreiter
Photo Credit: Kim Zsebe
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