Lyle Lovett Partners with City Winery for Intimate 'Songs & Stories' Shows
Tickets will be available first to City Winery’s Vinofile members beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET
Grammy Award-winning singer Lyle Lovett will embark on a rare multi-city residency this spring and summer with 23 intimate performances across eight City Winery venues nationwide as part of the newly announced “Songs & Stories” Tour.
With extremely limited tickets at each venue, the City Winery shows offer fans a chance to hear Lovett revisit songs from across his celebrated catalog up close in an intimate venue setting.
Tickets will be available first to City Winery’s Vinofile members beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET here. A local presale will follow at 3 PM local time the same day, with all presales running through Thursday, March 19 at 11:59 PM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20 at 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET.
A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett's career spans 14 albums and many accolades, including four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and being named Texas State Musician.
Tour Dates:
May 13, 14, 15 - St Louis, MO - City Winery St. Louis
May 27, 28, 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery Pittsburgh
June 7, 8, 9 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago
June 23, 24, 25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Atlanta
June 26, 27 - Hudson Valley, NW - City Winery Hudson Valley
June 29, 30 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston
July 1 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston
July 2, 3, 4 - New York, NY - City Winery New York
August 4, 5, 6 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia
Photo credit: Michael Wilson
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