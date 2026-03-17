Lyle Lovett Partners with City Winery for Intimate 'Songs & Stories' Shows

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Grammy Award-winning singer Lyle Lovett will embark on a rare multi-city residency this spring and summer with 23 intimate performances across eight City Winery venues nationwide as part of the newly announced “Songs & Stories” Tour.

With extremely limited tickets at each venue, the City Winery shows offer fans a chance to hear Lovett revisit songs from across his celebrated catalog up close in an intimate venue setting.

Tickets will be available first to City Winery’s Vinofile members beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET here. A local presale will follow at 3 PM local time the same day, with all presales running through Thursday, March 19 at 11:59 PM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20 at 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET.

A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett's career spans 14 albums and many accolades, including four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and being named Texas State Musician.

Tour Dates:

May 13, 14, 15 - St Louis, MO - City Winery St. Louis

May 27, 28, 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery Pittsburgh

June 7, 8, 9 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

June 23, 24, 25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Atlanta

June 26, 27 - Hudson Valley, NW - City Winery Hudson Valley

June 29, 30 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

July 1 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

July 2, 3, 4 - New York, NY - City Winery New York

August 4, 5, 6 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

Photo credit: Michael Wilson