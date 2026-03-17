Joe Keery's Djo Unveils Summer North American Headline Tour Dates

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Djo, the musical project of performer Joe Keery, has announced a run of headline dates this summer, including shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, NY, Stage AE Outdoor in Pittsburgh, PA, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 20 at 10am local time here.

These shows are in addition to Djo’s entirely sold-out tour with Tame Impala, Djo’s first-ever Mexican and LATAM shows including Lollapalooza Brazil, and a run of festival dates in Europe that include Pukkelpop Festival in Belgium, All Points East Festival in London, and Rock en Seine Festival in Paris.

The tour follows last year's release of his third record, The Crux. The album release found Djo surpassing 4 billion streams across his catalogue, and earning his first #1 at Alt Radio with “Basic Being Basic." His viral hit “End of Beginning” made another comeback and has since gone 3x Platinum after spending 33 Days at #1 on the Spotify Global Daily Chart.

Last year also saw Djo earn his first GRAMMY nomination (for Best Album Cover), make his Glastonbury and Coachella debuts, and sell out a massive international tour, which included a performance at Lollapalooza.﻿﻿ He also released a 12-track deluxe album this Fall.

Tour Dates

3/12 – Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

3/13 – Lollapalooza Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina ^

3/14 – Lollapalooza Chile - Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region ^

3/16 – Teatro Coliseo - Santiago, Chile

3/20 – Festival Estereo Picnic - Bogotá, Colombia ^

3/22 – Lollapalooza Brasil - São Paulo, SP ^

3/25 – Pepsi Center WTC - Distrito Federal, Mexico

3/27 – Teatro Estudio Cavaret - Jalisco, Mexico

3/29 – Parque Fundidora - Monterrey, Mexico

7/6 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL*

7/7 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL*

7/9 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL*

7/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

7/12 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

7/14 – Stage AE Outdoor – Pittsburgh, PA #

7/15 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA*

7/17 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY #

7/18 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD*

7/19 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD*

7/21 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME #

7/22 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC*

7/23 - Artpark Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY #

7/25 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

7/26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

7/28 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

7/29 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

7/31 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA #

8/1 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC*

8/2 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC*

8/4 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

8/5 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

8/8 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA ^

8/21 – Pukkelpop Festival - Hasslet, BE ^

8/22 – All Points East Festival - London, UK ^

8/27 – Rock en Seine Festival - Paris, FR ^

* w/ Tame Impala

# w/ Pond

^ Festival Date

Photo Credit: Piers Greenan