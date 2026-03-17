Wunderhorse Set New North American Summer Tour Dates

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Fresh off winning Rolling Stone UK’s Group of the Year award, Wunderhorse has announced a new slate of North American tour dates set for this July and August. They will be supported by indie rock quartet Been Stellar and alt indie rockers Fat, Evil Children.

The headlining tour will take Wunderhorse across New York, Los Angeles, Toronto & more, as well as festival performances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Outside Lands. Tickets will be available via tour pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 18, at 10 am local time, with the Spotify pre-sale beginning Thursday, March 19 at 10 am local time. General on sale will begin Friday, March 20 at 10 am local time. All tickets can be purchased HERE.

Last May, Wunderhorse released “The Rope,” a follow up single to their sophomore album Midas. Conceived and recorded in a flash at London's RAK Studios with producer Loren Humphrey, the track mirrors the ethos of spontaneity and urgency present throughout Midas. 2025 also saw the band embark on a sold-out headlining UK tour with stops along major festivals around the globe, such as Glastonbury, Reading + Leeds and more.

Wunderhorse Live Dates:

July 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

July 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

July 25 - Boston, MA @ Royale #

July 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw Concerts #

July 30 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre #

July 31 - Montréal, QC @ Osheaga 2026

August 2 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 4 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

August 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

August 7-9 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands 2026

August 21 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival 2026

August 22 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival 2026

August 25 - Belfast, United Kingdom @ Custom House Square

August 26 - Cork, Ireland @ Cork City Hall [SOLD OUT]

August 28 - 30 - Co. Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic 2026

August 29 - Sheffield, United Kingdom @ Rock N Roll Circus 2026

August 30 - London, United Kingdom @ All Points East 2026

# with Been Stellar

* with Fat, Evil Children

Photo credit: Gabe Drechsler