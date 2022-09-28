Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virgin Prunes Announce '...If I Die, I Die' (40th Anniversary Edition)

Virgin Prunes Announce '...If I Die, I Die' (40th Anniversary Edition)

The Virgin Prunes' influential debute studio album reissued for the first time on vinyl since 1983—out Dec 2 on CD/Vinyl via BMG.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

The subversive beauty of the Virgin Prunes captured the imagination of generations following the band's decade of extraordinary creative activity, which ran from 1977 to 1986. The Virgin Prunes formed in Dublin, emerging from the closely knit 'Lypton Village' scene, from which U2 also emerged. Pre-order the new album here.

The scene included Gavin Friday and fellow Virgin Prunes Guggi, Dave-id Busaras Scott (vocals), Strongman (bass), Dik Evans (guitar), Mary D'Nellon (drums), all sharing a vehemently anti-patriarchal, anti-establishment spirit with their different religious backgrounds strengthening their mutual interests.

...If I Die, I Die was recorded at the Windmill Studios in Dublin in the summer of 1982. Featuring one of the band's best known songs, 'Baby Turns Blue', it was produced by Wire's Colin Newman and continues earlier records' examinations of purity and beauty. Rather than adopt an A/B format, the sides of the 1982 vinyl and album cover, designed by Steve Averill, were given brown and blue colours, signalling earth and sky respectively.

This 40th Anniversary edition features the original album, fully remastered, plus rarities and remixes including unheard rough mixes of tracks such as 'Ballad of the Man', 'Bau-Dachong' and 'Theme For Thought'. It also includes a remix of 'Baby Turns Blue' by Colin Newman, originally available as promo only, as well as early versions of 'The King of Junk' and 'Pagan Lovesong'.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two Trailer
September 28, 2022

A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'
September 28, 2022

The GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released his new EP Dancing On The Moon. The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic’s first release of new music in nearly 20 years You’re Not Alone that was released in 2020.
Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'
September 28, 2022

Along with the accompanying official video directed by Austin Leih, the new song is the latest peek at her forthcoming album CAZIMI, her first new release in nearly a decade. Co-written with Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes, Lee Ann Womack), “Nobody’s Sweetheart” finds Rose conflating self-acceptance with rejection of popularity.
Givēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie SoundtrackGivēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie Soundtrack
September 28, 2022

The track is written by Drake, GIVĒON and Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton also produced the record with Jahaan Sweet. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell, and starring Academy Award winner Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and more.
Photos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red CarpetPhotos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red Carpet
September 28, 2022

Check out photos of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen, Juju Brenner, Kahmora Hall, and Ginger Minj at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere and guests Kristin Chenoweth, Sunny Hostin, and Ralph Macchio.