Video: Watch Cypress Hill Perform 'Insane In The Brain' & 'I Ain't Goin' Out Like That'

Both songs are featured on their critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Black Sunday, which celebrates its 30th anniversary tomorrow, July 20th.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Cypress Hill's live performance of "Insane In The Brain" and "I Ain't Goin' Out Like That." Both songs are featured on their critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Black Sunday, which celebrates its 30th anniversary tomorrow, July 20th.

Cypress Hill shifts culture. The South Gate, California rap group championed cannabis before it was fashionable, ushered in a genre-shifting sonic tapestry, performed thousands of shows at a time when rappers were having a hard time getting booked for live gigs, and helped pave the way for rappers to use Spanish in their rhymes. Along the way, Cypress Hill earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sold more than 9 million albums, and were nominated for three Grammy Awards. 

Since releasing its eponymous debut album 1991, Cypress Hill has regularly revolutionized rap. B-Real and Sen Dog’s innovative lyrics, distinctive voices and poignant street-centered subject matter catapulted the group to superstar status. Cypress Hill ushered in a dusted sound thanks to primary producer DJ Muggs, introducing a distinctive West Coast aesthetic and presence.

Its first LP sold more than 2 million units and its second album, 1993’s Black Sunday, pushed another 3 million units thanks to the Grammy-nominated singles “Insane In The Brain” and “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That.” Cypress Hill has remained prolific throughout its illustrious career, releasing their tenth studio album, Back In Black, in 2022.

ABOUT VEVO: 

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX, Plex, Hulu and Vewd.



