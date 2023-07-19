Video: Watch Cypress Hill Perform 'Insane In The Brain' & 'I Ain't Goin' Out Like That'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Cypress Hill's live performance of "Insane In The Brain" and "I Ain't Goin' Out Like That." Both songs are featured on their critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Black Sunday, which celebrates its 30th anniversary tomorrow, July 20th.

Cypress Hill shifts culture. The South Gate, California rap group championed cannabis before it was fashionable, ushered in a genre-shifting sonic tapestry, performed thousands of shows at a time when rappers were having a hard time getting booked for live gigs, and helped pave the way for rappers to use Spanish in their rhymes. Along the way, Cypress Hill earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sold more than 9 million albums, and were nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Since releasing its eponymous debut album 1991, Cypress Hill has regularly revolutionized rap. B-Real and Sen Dog’s innovative lyrics, distinctive voices and poignant street-centered subject matter catapulted the group to superstar status. Cypress Hill ushered in a dusted sound thanks to primary producer DJ Muggs, introducing a distinctive West Coast aesthetic and presence.

Its first LP sold more than 2 million units and its second album, 1993’s Black Sunday, pushed another 3 million units thanks to the Grammy-nominated singles “Insane In The Brain” and “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That.” Cypress Hill has remained prolific throughout its illustrious career, releasing their tenth studio album, Back In Black, in 2022.

