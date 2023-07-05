Video: Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance

The Oscar-nominated song was featured in Encanto.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Encanto
Click Here for More on Encanto

International star Sebastián Yatra (@sebastianyatra) captivated the National Auditorium in Madrid on Monday night (July 3) as a special guest during acclaimed pianist Lang Lang’s presentation of The Disney Book in concert.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter joined the NY Times-deemed “most irresistible pianist on the classical music planet” to perform a very special rendition of the Oscar-nominated hit, “Dos Oruguitas” for the very first time together. 

Get a glimpse of the special appearance in a clip shared across Sebastián Yatra and Lang Lang’s socials. The entire auditorium was moved when Sebastián Yatra came on stage and was captivated by the unforgettable presentation of the globally adored Disney song from the hit film, Encanto. 

The magical night was accompanied by the Cordoba Orchestra, the conductor Rubén Gimeno, alongside other special guests including prestigious singer and pianist Gina Alice, erhu teacher Guo Gan, acclaimed jazz singer Zenet, and the renowned guitarist Rafael Aguirre. 

Sebastián Yatra is a multi-platinum, chart-topping and genre-bending singer, songwriter, and bilingual multi-instrumentalist. His Dharma World tour wrapped following a year of smashing award-nominated music releases including “Tacones Rojos” from his Grammy nominated and 2x Latin Grammy award winning, multi-platinum album “Dharma”; and “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney's Encanto, alongside performances on prestigious national broadcast stages including the Academy Awards.

Billboard aptly reported, “Sebastián Yatra has been on a winning streak” and NPR continued, “Sebastian Yatra can kind of do it all." His music leads with passion, his words evoke emotion and his mellifluous voice melts hearts. 

Sebastián Yatra’s summer-set single “VAGABUNDO” continues to sail with Manuel Turizo and Beéle. The track erupted with 20 Million streams in the first few days and 90 million streams to date and countless feel good dance videos, including love from the Zumba community, which has seen people of all ages showing love for the smash that is currently charting on the Spotify Global 200 chart with 17 strong placements on Spotify Top 200 throughout Latin America, Mexico and Spain.

The White Lotus-inspired music video concept (watch here) from 2x Latin Grammys winning singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, trended on Youtube at #4. Directed by Joaquin Cambre, and featuring costars Manuel Turizo and Beéle, showcases the care-free, fun energy of friends having a good time, when suddenly a mysterious moment happens. The song is a celebration of three major Colombian artists.

Sebastián Yatra’s first release of the year “Una Noche Sin Pensar” is also celebrating a recent placement as #1 Latin Pop Airplay. 

Watch the performance here:





RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: Stephanie Beatriz & the ENCANTO Cast Perform Family Madrigal Photo
VIDEO: Stephanie Beatriz & the ENCANTO Cast Perform 'Family Madrigal'

Disney+ has released a video clip of Stephanie Beatriz and the cast of Encanto performing 'Family Madrigal' in their new Hollywood Bowl concert special! Joining Beatriz in the new special is Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), and more.

2
VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl Photo
VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl

Disney+ has released a featurette going behind the making of Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch the complete video, which features a look inside rehearsals for the special and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Olga Merediz, Jessica Darrow, and more, now.

3
VIDEO: ENCANTO Cast Performs We Dont Talk About Bruno at the Hollywood Bowl Photo
VIDEO: ENCANTO Cast Performs 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Hollywood Bowl

Disney+ has released the video of the cast of Encanto singing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' live at the Hollywood Bowl. The clip is from the new Disney+ concert special, which is now available to stream. The video features Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and more.

4
VIDEO: First Look at ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL Photo
VIDEO: First Look at ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

Featuring an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the concert films stars Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), and more. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US