Video: Lola Brooke Unveils 'God Bless All the Rappers' Music Video

Brooklyn-born recording artist Lola Brooke unveils her latest music video to "God Bless All The Rappers." The powerful, BenMarc-directed official music video made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams and on the Paramount Times Square billboards earlier today and is available to watch HERE.

The base-knocking track, which samples “A Child of God (It's Hard to Believe) " by Millie Jackson was first revealed during the latter part of 2023 with the release of Lola's debut project, Dennis Daughter, which is out now.

"God Bless All The Rappers" is a masterful blend of sound and vision from the globally acclaimed rap star. In the song, Lola professes her respect and compassion for all rappers across the board as she sheds light on the judgment and dangers that can arise from being a rapper.

A story hardly told, she calls into action the need to value the lives of all rappers in a fashion that matches the acclaim received for the music that is shared by her community. The visual vividly brings into focus this notion, evoking emotion that displays Lola's determination to raise attention to an ordeal that she is susceptible to with being a rapper herself.

Acclaim for Lola Brooke last year has brought the rising Rap star to new heights. She achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 chart acclaim and first RIAA-certified Gold recognition for her blockbuster hit single "Don't Play With It" featuring Billy B / official remix featuring Latto and Yung Miami.

The song has recently earned end-of-year press acclaim from Billboard & Elle Magazine for the respective publications 'Best Songs of 2023' columns. Her stand-alone song "Just Relax," which was released last April, received recognition from Vulture, Passion of Weiss & Esquire as one of the 'Best Songs for 2023 as Consequence of Sound named "Best Side, stemming from her project Dennis Daughter as one of 'The 200 Best Songs of 2023.'

Elsewhere, she earned a spotlight as a 2023 XXL Freshman member for the coveted Hip Hop publication, the title as Amazon Music's Breakthrough artist of 2023, and editorial cover stories from NME Magazine to LADYGUNN Magazine and international fashion publication Wonderland Magazine.

On November 10, 2023, Lola released her long-anticipated first project, Dennis Daughter, via Team Eighty Productions/ Arista Records, which features Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, French Montana, Latto, Nija and Yung Miami. Press praise for Dennis Daughter has reached paramount levels with highlights from GRAMMY.com, Consequence of Sound, Essence, HYPEBEAST, XXL, Revolt, Rap Radar, Vibe Magazine, Billboard, Hot New Hip Hop, BET, Ebony Magazine, Rap Up,That Grape Juice and more.

Last month, Lola received her first nomination for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards under the category Best New Artist (Hip Hop). With more surprises in store for the rest of the year, there's no signs of stopping Lola Brooke's reign as one of the fresh new leaders of Hip Hop.

ABOUT LOLA BROOKE

Few have been able to stay true to the roots that is Brooklyn, New York while also possessing the necessary charisma and talent to transcend its world-renowned identity. However, Lola Brooke has shown herself to be just that, while also making a stand-out case as one of the new heavyweights in a city that might just boast the best legacy in all of Hip-Hop.

Though short in stature, her lyrical presence and personality cast a skyscraper-sized shadow over the game. With quotable lyrics and unforgettable bars, she delivers street-influenced songs with an unwavering confidence and an unpredictable cadence that evokes an essence reminiscent of the golden age of Hip Hop as she leans into the future of music with genre-busting fire.

Lola's love for rap started at an early age. Inspired by artists such as Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, and Foxy Brown, she began writing music as early as eight years old. Lola dropped her first music video to a freestyle titled “2017 Flow” and instantly started to build a buzz in the city. She continued to release numerous songs, each one displaying her incredible rapping skills and starlike persona; but it was her song "Don't Play With It" that really started to grab people's attention.

Soon after, she started to perform at events such as Rolling Loud NYC, Break The Internet Fest, and HOT97's “Who's Up Next” showcase as well as a halftime performance for her beloved hometown team the Brooklyn Nets. She closed out the 2022 year pulling up to Future's sold-out show at Barclays Center in her hometown of Brooklyn, NY eliciting massive roars from the crowd as soon as she hit the stage. During the first half of 2023, Lola embarked on her first nationwide tour with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, signaling her rising super-stardom status felt outside the East Coast.

Later that year, she embarked on her first international touring stint, taking center stage on festival stages at WOO HAH! X ROLLING LOUD Festival in Rotterdam, Rolling Loud Portugal, Rolling Loud Germany, Splash Festival in Germany, Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London, Openair Festival in Frauenfeld Switzerland, and brought the efforts back to the states with acclaimed performance at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Rolling Loud Miami and Broccoli Festival.

She continues to garner and mesmerize new fans every day with her dominant flow and powerful rhymes. With an attitude that embodies the unbridled energy that is Brooklyn, it's no surprise that Lola continues to assert herself as New York's next hometown hero. And with a growing body of work that has already tallied streams and views in the millions, the 4'9" Lola Brooke may also be music's NEXT BIG THING.