Video: Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension

Kylie Minogue has released the title track and second single to be taken from her highly-anticipated album, ‘Tension’.

‘Tension’ follows on from the global, viral sensation of ‘Padam Padam’. The word ‘Padam’ has quickly found its way into slang across the world as an all-encompassing greeting, exclamation, verb, noun and adjective! There’s even been calls for ‘Padam’ to be added to the dictionary.

The new single, ‘Tension’, is set to be another dance floor smash. Written by Kylie with long term collaborators Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell as well as KAMILLE, Anya Jones and Jon Green, the track is full of euphoric abandon and is the natural successor to the ‘Padam Padam’ throne.

The video, directed by long-time collaborator Sophie Muller, sees Kylie take several different guises in a ‘retro-future’ alternate reality.

‘Tension’ is an album of unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes and will be released on September 22 via BMG.

Watch the new music video here:



